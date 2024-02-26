Sean Trende: Nikki Haley Or Other "No Labels" Candidate Must Know They Will Pull "Never Trump" Voters From Biden

"Would that be a problem for Trump?" Tom asked about a potential "No Labels" candidacy.
TOM BEVAN: Nikki Haley got 39.5%, and as she said in her speech -- she's not an accountant, 40 is not 50, but 40 is not nothing.
Did what happened in South Carolina on Saturday show strength with rank-and-file Republican voters or did it show his weakness, perhaps in future Republican primaries or the general election?
SEAN TRENDE: It was almost like a draw. Trump didn't crush Haley to the point that she was so embarrassed that she had to drop out. It wasn't 80-20 or 90-10. At the same time, this is Haley's home state., She was a popular governor for two terms. If she was going to show strength in Trump country, in a red state, this was it.
TOM BEVAN: I saw Ari Fleischer on FOX and maybe some others say her victory speech was a "NO Labels" speech because most people think she doesn't really have a path to the nomination, and the longer she stays in the more she does harm to her prospects within the party itself. But this could be a launching point for her to go "No Labels." Do you buy that?
SEAN TRENDE: It's feasible for her to go "No Labels." There's been a lot of talk about "No Labels" looking for a candidate.
TOM BEVAN: Would that be a problem for Trump?
SEAN TRENDE: No, that's the problem with the whole "No Labels" endeavor. I think the candidates who could do it, someone like Chris Sununu, have to know in the back of their minds that they're going to pull from center-right suburbanites who would otherwise probably vote for Biden -- the #NeverTrumpers. And Biden needs to make up for his relative weakness with voters of color and working class voters.