Mollie Hemingway: Nikki Haley Is At Risk Of Being Viewed As A Liz Cheney Type Of Character

FOX News contributor Mollie Hemingway on Monday told FOX Business host Elizabeth MacDonald on 'Evening Edit' that Nikki Haley is at risk of becoming a Liz Cheney type figure in the Republican party.
ELIZABETH MACDONALD: I think American voters are finally waking up. They are saying this is the worst White House on the border. Turning to former President Trump, he won South Carolina handily. It was Trump 59%, Haley 40%. Exit polls show the South Carolina voters say, yes, there is a border crisis. Also, they are upset about record inflation. Now Trump has swept four states so far. Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. What do you think?
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FEDERALIST: Trump will clearly be the Republican nominee. It's a free country country and Nikki Haley can run in the Republican primary as long as she wants but she does run the risk right now of being viewed almost like a Liz Cheney type of character as she makes more and more of her campaign about fighting Donald Trump particularly when as you know the issues that motivate Republican voters right now, really all the voters, are some of these issues like a completely open border, the lawlessness that that signifies, the crime that is associated with it, the economic problems, the lack of success economically, foreign policy problems as well.