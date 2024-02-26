Dr. Phil to "The View" Panel: Children Suffered More From COVID Mismanagement Than From Exposure, That's A Fact

Dr. Phil on the impact COVID lockdown procedures had on children: "In like '08, '09, smartphones came in and kids stopped living their lives and started watching people live their lives. So we saw the biggest spike and the highest levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidality since records have ever been kept. And it's just continued on and on and on. And then COVID hits 10 years later and the same agencies that knew that are the agencies that shut down the schools for 2 years. Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children? Who takes that and shuts it down? By the way, when they shut it up they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children that were being abused and sexually molested and in fact sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers. And referrals dropped 50%.""I'm saying it was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group,” he said. "And they suffered, and will suffer, more from the mismanagement of COVID than they will from the exposure to COVID. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact."