Vivek Ramaswamy responded to a Washington Post reporter asking him to "condemn white supremacy" at a campaign stop Tuesday in Iowa. See more context from this exchange here
.
WASHINGTON POST REPORTER: You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy though.
VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I'm not going to recite some catechism for you. I'm against vicious racial discrimination in this country. I'm not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism, which actually fits the test. I'm not going to bend the knee to your religion. I'm sorry. I'm not going to ask you to bend to mine and I'm not going to bend the knee to yours.
But do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes, I do.
Am I going to play your silly game of gotcha? No, I am not.
And frankly, this is why people have lost trust, and I know you're going to go print this headline tomorrow, I know how your game works, "Vivek Ramaswamy Won't Condemn White Supremacy.", Because you asked a stupid question.
The reality is, I condemn vicious racial discrimination in this country, but the kind of vicious racial discrimination we see today is discrimination on the basis of race in a very different direction.
Do you want to know what the best way is to end discrimination on the basis of race? Stop discriminating on the basis of race. Do that, and we're going to move this country forward, and I don't care whether you're black or white or brown or anything in between, that's how we're going to unite this country.
You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division. I meet people from the south side of Chicago to meetings like this one, of every shade of melanin, multiple, men and women, it doesn't make a difference, who are hungry for reviving unity in this country. And you with your catechism that you try to get politicians to do, with your fake headline that you're going to print on the basis of this conversation tomorrow, that is what is dividing this country to a breaking point.
Shame on you. Look people in the eye and tell them what you have actually failed to tell them for the past five years, own the accountability for your own failures as the media. That is how we rebuild trust in this country. And until then, I don't have a lot of patience to play the games.