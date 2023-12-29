Laura Ingraham On States Blocking Trump From Ballots: "So Who's The Autocrat Now?"

"This is going to ultimately, unless something bizarre happens, be overturned in the Supreme Court," she said. "I'm thinking to myself this is hilarious. Like, what is more suppressive than removing a candidate from the ballot?"
"So who is the autocrat now? Where is the autocratic behavior coming from? I would submit it's coming from the left," she said. "What is more suppressive than removing a candidate from the ballot who is leading, in I believe every state, in the Republican primary? There is no higher definition of what suppressive behavior is."
"It's almost like the Biden people are studying how Putin is putting down his opposition," she quipped.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, look, let's cut through the haze here. This is going to ultimately, unless something bizarre happens, be overturned in the Supreme Court, we all know what the Michigan Supreme Court did. They rejected this 14th Amendment nonsense. I mean, I won't repeat what the previous guest said but obviously, Donald Trump was never charged with "insurrection." He was never adjudged by a court to have engaged in "insurrection." Certainly not in any legal sense so who this really is voter suppression, which ironically, the voters of Maine have said overwhelmingly they're against. The ACLU on their website, as I was listening on hold, the ACLU has a whole page devoted to "protect the right to vote, Maine votes no to voter suppression." This is back in 2011. November 9th of 2011.
So, they are engaging in the very conduct, this is judicial interference in the election process in the representative democracy and this is suppressing the right to vote on the part of, you know, obviously Maine residents who wish to vote for Donald Trump. But, in a dozen challenges across the country, funded by these far-left interests with the sheen of being bipartisan. They have the veneer of being a bipartisan challenge. They find some "Never-Trump" former state senator and then a Republican-turned-independent former state rep, and then they have a Democrat or a liberal mayor, and they put together this group of plaintiffs and say "Oh, this is bipartisan." That is just a joke. It's obviously not bipartisan.
They refuse, or they simply do not wish to allow the voters to have their say, this challenge is ridiculous. This ruling is ridiculous. Shana Bellows is a far-left activist. Trump is right about that. She is totally biased. She is no different from any of the other DAs or local prosecutors who, you know, just seethe at the idea of Republican voters being able to street for the candidate of their choice whoever that candidate is.
So who is the autocrat now? Where is the autocratic behavior coming from? I would submit it's coming from the left, which refuses to allow people to make basic decisions about their lives, whether it's how they move around, what type of vehicle, what type of, you know, cooking surface they use. What type of heating they are allowed to use in their homes. Corporate censorship mixed with governor censorship as we are approaching this hot election season.
I think what is going on is that as we get closer to actual voting, you are going to see -- I believe this is the tip of the iceberg. There is going to be much, much more in the way of lawfare, other hyperbolic statements about Donald Trump which border on the hilarious. If it weren't so serious this could be its own reality show of inanity.
The comments like Trump is never going to have another election? Who are the people who don't want to have an election with the candidate of the people's choosing? Donald Trump is never going to have another election once he gets in. I don't think they believe that but they are basically throwing anything against the wall. Meanwhile, our country is obviously being completely overrun by illegal aliens as we speak.
And meanwhile, we are trying to lecture other countries about how they should run their own affairs. I mean, does anyone else see the irony of this? They are seeking to put the leading Republican candidate in prison before an election.
Now, remember all the things that are happening in Russia right now? There is an election coming up in Russia. How many of you think there is going to be a real challenge to Vladimir Putin? I mean, again, you have to -- it's almost like the Biden people are studying how Putin is putting down his opposition, you kind of see the writing on the wall here. It's gonna be trillions of dollars on the line for countries like China if Donald Trump is president again. They know they are in for a challenge they are going to work tooth and nail along with the lawfare warriors in the United States to advance other Republicans, who frankly don't have a chance against Biden, and at the same time assist Joe Biden in a "Weekend that Biden's" kind of scenario where you kind of pull him across the finish line in a pathetic, you know, pathetic effort.
So, again, they are petrified that he is actually going to win and they are going to do everything they can to stop it. That's what this is all about.
It's not a serious legal challenge by any stretch of the imagination. And this speaking of someone who clerked on the Supreme Court, clerked on the Second Circuit of Appeals, practicing litigator it's ludicrous, it's almost not worth talking about it's so stupid.