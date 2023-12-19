Jesse Watters: Trump's Octagon Entrances Working On Campaign Trail, Lead Over Biden Is Largest For A Republican In 20 Years

FNC's Jesse Watters compares the styles of the Trump and Biden 2024 campaigns:
JESSE WATTERS: So while Joe Biden has taken the last four days off trump hit New Hampshire Iowa and Nevada. He's stopping at college football games and UFC fights.
So Trump is now doing octagon entrances. The value of an octagon entrance for a UFC pay-per-view fight is in the millions of dollars, but Trump is earning that buzz for free. And you multiply that by socio-media views, and 10 million people saw Trump flanked by Dana White, Kid Rock, and Mario Lopez. Getting a standing "O" in front of 20,000 fans and then with Joe Rogan. He's co-opting football stadiums and prize fights now and it is working. Donald Trump has extended his lead to 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average.
A Republican hasn't had a lead like that in 20 years. McCain, Romney, and Trump, in both past elections, have never been ahead that much. Not since Bush was beating Kerry in 2004.
Biden is losing every swing state and his approval rating hit an all-time low, 34%. But Biden says the polls are fake. Right as the Sudan slammed into his motorcade.
Biden is acting cocky in public but behind the scenes he's furious. The Washington Post reports Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled. His poll numbers were unacceptably low and he wanted to know what his team and campaign were doing about it.
No one likes to blame their staff more than I do, but Biden hired the staff, and they can't sell the public on policies that aren't working. These are Biden's policies. If Biden could sell them, then he wouldn't be taking four-day weekends.
This isn't 2020. He can't hide in the basement and have the staff spin the press. Even Barack Obama knows he's going to lose. A source told the Journal Obama knows this is going to be a close race and feels the Democrats very well could lose but Hillary is in Joe's corner.
HILLARY CLINTON: Part of the problem that Biden has is not that he's old. He's old, okay, that's an issue. It's a reality. He's gotten more done as an old man than many people half his age could have gotten done. But he's boring because he gets up every day and does a job, and he models responsible leadership, and he's not a performer.
JESSE WATTERS: Who needs enemies when you have friends like Hillary?