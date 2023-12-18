Mollie Hemingway: How NewsGuard, GDI Help Elevate Left-Wing News And Demonetize Those Not Toeing The Line

INGRAHAM: What can you tell us about this global disinformation index (GDI) and this group called NewsGuard and how this tries to demonetize conservative media?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: So these are just two of the hundreds of censorship technologies that are out there that help elevate left-wing news and information, and hurt those media organizations that are not toeing the government line. That are not toeing the Biden administration line. So, yes, the Global Disinformation Index says if you are at "The New York Times" and you have peddled the Russia collusion conspiracy, if you have peddled the Kavanaugh rape conspiracy, you have lied about the effects of COIVD lockdowns, all of these things, you get a perfect rating from them.



If you have done anything to debunk those stories with real facts and real information, you are rated as risky or not to be trusted. And this matters because your ability to compete in the news marketplace is affected by these groups they influence how people allocate advertising, how search algorithms are done and GDI is just one, again, of hundreds of these groups.



INGRAHAM: Mollie, this for-profit organization known as NewsGuard told the Angle in part that "NewsGuard has never received any funding from the State Department to race news sources. NewsGuard does not offer any technology that censors or blocks any content. Instead, we provide information so that each reader can decide for itself which outlets to trust. NewsGuard rates news and information websites based on basic, apolitical criteria of journalistic practice." Mollie, they came their role is being mischaracterized and to this you say?



HEMINGWAY: Our lawsuit is against the State Department for funding, promoting, marketing, and testing hundreds of censorship tools. The State Department actually put together a platform where they told government and military sources and educational institutions to come check out these hundreds of censorship tools. And, again, NewsGuard and GDI are just two of hundreds of these things. But it is also true that NewsGuard and GDI have received funding -- there are lots of different federal agencies that have funded or helped launch these various censorship technologies.



It's not just the State Department. It's also the Pentagon. It's also the Department of Homeland Security. I think Americans would be really horrified to know how much of their taxpayer dollars have gone into not just helping launch some of these things, but also helping market, promote, and work with them. There is a reason why this censorship has been so effective. And it's not, you know, it's not any one thing but there are lots of these companies, organizations, for-profit companies, and federal government agencies that are working together. That's why, you know, in our lawsuit we were also joined with the state of Texas on some of these issues because it is so serious.



INGRAHAM: Mollie, I think these marketing firms, working with corporate advertisers, and then you get a little pressure from some of these left-oriented groups, and that can spell trouble really fast. Because these corporate boards are just like, you know such wussies and they say, oh no we are going to wrap up and we're not going to advertise. Let the people decide what works for them.



HEMINGWAY: This affects every single issue out there. This type of censorship affects what type of news and information people can get on every issue that matters, on every issue that affects elections. It can be anything from foreign policy, to domestic policy. To how we talk about trans issues or life issues or economic issues. It's everything and it's the most un-American thing to get involved in censoring this speech.

