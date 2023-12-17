Reince Priebus: Trump Supporters Are Looking For "More Blood," An Even Bigger Middle Finger In 2024 Than In 2016

"I think that the electorate is not looking for less blood," Priebus said. "I think they're looking for more blood."
JON KARL, ABC NEWS: I mean Reince, I remember you as RNC chair kind of fighting so hard to get him to condemn David Duke when David Duke endorsed them. And I remember you in the White House trying to, you know, keep him within the guardrails. Do you worry that, you know, as he -- does he rushes towards this nomination, that he's going off those into those places that you tried to keep them from going?
REINCE PRIEBUS: Not particularly because I think that -- I think you're all misreading the electorate. I think that the electorate is not looking for less blood. I think they're looking for more blood. I think that people are more angry about crime than they've ever been before. I think they're more angry about the border, the fentanyl, the sanctuary cities, the boys competing against girls in sports, schools out of control. I think, as I've said before, people are looking for a bigger middle finger this time than they were in 2016. And I think --
KARL: So, no matter how --
PRIEBUS: -- was reading this, the people are angry. And they -- and on the other side, you know, you got President Biden, who's losing young voters, who's losing black voters. The polling couldn't be worse. And unlike Barack Obama in 2011, Democrats would have walked over glass for Barack Obama Democrats today, they say 75 percent, we wish we had a different candidate.
So that it matters who you're running against to. And it also matters with the state of the countries in and this is a perfect storm.
DONNA BRAZILE: Mr. Chairman, let me just say this, you're talking about taking millions of people off their health care, which is Donald Trump, he is pledged to do that. That's blood. That is blood. You're talking about suspending the United States Constitution, something that Donald Trump has said.
Yes, look, I get the anger part. I get the, I get the, I get the people who are frustrated with crime. I get the fact that the border need more agents, need more technology.
PRIEBUS: Democrats are suing the White House.
BRAZILE: More technology. But you know what I don't get, I don't get the fact that you're willing to stand up for someone who's praising dictator --
PRIEBUS: Listen, I'm not willing to stand up this --
PRIEBUS: What I'm doing here, Donna --
BRAZILE: OK.
PRIEBUS: Because I am telling you what the reality on the ground is. There's 100,000 people in five states, and they're going to decide this election. And if you can convince me that those 100,000 people are worried about Donald Trump suspending the Constitution, you know --
KARL: Even though he said that on many occasions.
PRIEBUS: But you have to be able to convince people that are voting.
KARL: That he means what he says?
PRIEBUS: But -- well then if that's what your -- if that's what your case is, sure. But if you really think that --
BRAZILE: That this President, the President, you say that Democrats will not walk on glass and well, they'll go through fire to protect the constitution.
PRIEBUS: All right. We'll see.
BRAZILE: And let me tell you something, flirting of black voters with Donald Trump, it is just that.
PRIEBUS: Well then look at your own polls.