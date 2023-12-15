Greenwald: CNN's Incredibly Revealing Exchange With Vivek Ramaswamy About January 6 "Inside Job"

"System Update" journalist Glenn Greenwald reviews and comments on this exchange between Vivek Ramaswamy and CNN host Abby Phillip about January 6 being an "inside job."
Greenwald commented: "So many of the domestic terrorism cases that the FBI claims to have disrupted and patted itself on the back for having done so, actually were devised and directed by the FBI. Through their use of informants, they have infiltrated political groups in the U.S. for decades to do this, and yet, these idiots in the corporate media who think it is unpatriotic to criticize the FBI, who used to say you can't speak ill of Robert Mueller, he led the FBI. To do so is to impugn the good men and women keeping America safe. They're empty-headed, they don't know this history."
"So when Vivek was at this town hall and Abby Phillip wanted to ask him about this theory... she was so agitated, so uncomfortable, had no clue what to do, she just wouldn't let him speak... insisting that he had no evidence. Just watch this."
"First of all, this question is so stupid," Greenwald said. "Think about this question. 'So there's this bad guy in a criminal trial and he used Vivek's comments about January 6 in an effort to defend himself. Aren't you concerned about that?' Why would you be concerned about that? Who cares? That has nothing to do with anything. The only thing that matters is whether what Vivek is saying is truthful!"
"If it's truthful and a January 6 defendant cites it, that's how the justice system is supposed to work!"
"Look at these moronic, low-grade tactics she is using!" he exclaimed. "Oh this bad person cited what you said, doesn't that prove what you're doing is terrible? It's a low-brow journalistic way of thinking... CNN just can't formulate a question based on the merits, they don't understand the point he is making."
"Because the world of CNN is so closed that it is not like they know about this evidence and they're ignoring it, they really don't know it. People like this don't hear it, the only people they speak to are other liberal journalists who are just as empty-headed."
"If you told me back when I was a biotech CEO, not steeped in this world. I was consuming passive media but was focused on my world of developing medicines. If you told me January 6th was in any way an inside job, the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk. Fringe conspiracy theory nonsense. I can tell you having gone somewhat deep in this, it's not," Ramaswamy said during a CNN town hall this week
. "The reality is this. We do have a government that we know has lied to us systematically over the last several years."
Greenwald commented about how CNN's Abby Phillip responded to that: "She took what he said, which is there were FBI informants on the ground and FBI informants in this group, that the FBI has used entrapment in the past, and she made it into a caricature. 'Where's the evidence that the FBI did this plot, that it was an inside job?' That's not what he said, and she's interrupting him every four words, I was counting as I watched. He couldn't get more than four words out. He was trying to answer her question. She didn't want an answer. She wanted it to be her moment where people said, 'Oh, Abby Phillip is a tough interviewer!' But she wasn't doing anything tough or journalistically impressive, she just wouldn't shut up and listen to his answer!"