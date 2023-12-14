Rich Baris: Non-White Voters Supporting Trump Is A Generational Shift

Rich Baris of "Big Data Polls" discusses the "major shift in non-white voters' support for Trump" with Charlie Kirk."This is generational. Some of the older non-whites have this stronger connection to the Democratic Party, but younger ones don't. And their lives stink! That's what they tell us," Baris said. "And things were just better under Donald Trump. Something has happened, this veil has been lifted.""And that strong partisan connection to the Democratic Party with some of these voting groups that Republicans have not been able to break through is starting to fracture and crack," Barus said. "We can see it in the polls... It has been happening since Trump came on the political scene, it just was really slow. It's been 6%, 8%, 12% with black voters. And now it has just boomed.""Some people disagree, but when it comes to younger black voters, I really think these indictments made Donald Trump relatable to some of these people," Baris also said. "They've been looking at an unjust system for years, and a lot of us didn't pay attention to it because it doesn't affect us, now that it happened to him, they feel like they have a common enemy.""With Hispanics, the simple answer is the economy. Hispanics really do care about the economy. As new generations enter the political system, they have different rational policy choices," he said. "This is Biden's big problem. He has a guy he is going to run against who also has a record. We haven't seen this before, it is a Grover Cleveland situation."