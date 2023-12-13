The RealClearPolitics Poll Position: Spencer Kimball Of The Emerson College Polling Center

"What we don't want is a question that is going to impact the answer," he said. "One thing we have to consider is what mode of data collection are we going to use? Are we going to call people? Text message? Send them emails? And how do we get their contact information?"



"In states like Indiana or Montana, you can't use 'Interactive Voice Response (IVR)' polling, that's automated data collection where you use touch-tone keys to answer surveys. In other states, text messaging is becoming prohibited. Each state has different rules that might impact what we're allowed to use."



"The second part is the audience," he explained. "Who are we sampling? That has changed dramatically over the past 40 years. What used to be called 'Random Digit Dialing (RDD),' where you just randomly call people in the neighborhood, changed because cell phones came about and landlines were no longer so consistent. So now we see a lot of what is called stratified sampling. As we get into the 21st century we use what we call Panels, where people have opted into some of these survey groups, and they get to take these surveys every couple of months."



"The third aspect is the questions themselves. What we don't want is a question that is going to impact the answer... Do we ask issue questions before the ballot test, or could that prime voters to give certain answers? So we try to create ballot test situations like how a real ballot would look like when you go to the polls. We think about question design and the order of the questions."



"The fourth part is the analysis, which is the most difficult. That is like your GPS system. Putting in the right coordinates to make sure we are sampling the population we think is going to come out on election day," he continued. "So we're always thinking about how we're going to collect data, how we're going to find the sample people, the questions we're going to ask, and the analysis."



Next, Kimball discusses how "the Trump vote" has evolved over the past eight years. "If there was a shy Trump vote in 2016, we're not seeing a shy Trump vote in 2024," he noted.



"It's been fascinating to watch the Trump vote over the last eight years... Generally speaking, all of the polls [in 2016] undercounted the Trump support. He did better than the polls," Kimball said. "What we're seeing this time is he's performing very well in these polls. Some of the latest polls, for example in Georgia I don't know if there is a poll that has Biden winning. We might be the only poll in Michigan that has Biden up. If there was a shy Trump vote in 2016, we're not seeing a shy Trump vote in 2024."



"The question now is are we seeing an overinflated Trump vote in 2024... A lot of movement there with the Trump voters over the last eight years in what they're willing to tell voters," he explained. "But remember, there is also the mode of collection. We've moved away fro using just live operators... they're also using panels, opt-in systems, text messaging, so it is a little bit less invasive so maybe people are more comfortable giving information."

SPENCER KIMBALL: We did a study back in early October of the Midwest... One of the takeaways we saw in all of this data was these younger voters moving away from Biden. And we said, this is 22 states, we're not talking about two or three. This was a clear trend, so we said in our next poll we have to better understand what is going on with 18-29-year-olds, a strong Democratic voting bloc that doesn't look so strong right now in 2024.



We oversampled this group with 800 18-29 year-olds, 400 18-24 and 400 25-29. The 18-24 group is still leaning pretty heavily for the Democrats. Normally, it is two-to-one, but the 25-29 are about tied with Trump. So Biden is very close there in a group that he should be up by about 15-25 points.



So now you've got to ask the question why? Why are these younger voters switching, or not voting for Biden this time around? Maybe we think it is abortion or social issues. We asked an open-ended question (we usually ask closed questions) on what is their most important issue, and 46% of them said the economy was the most important issue. Inflation, jobs.



So, things like threats to democracy are around 5%, foreign policy is an issue for them, they['re worried about the Hamas-Israeli war, climate change is around 4-5%. But overwhelmingly it is the economy.



When we ask the question about whether they have better opportunities than their parents, it si overwhelmingly, 75% say no.



most concerning about this group is the level of anxiety. We asked some psychological questions about worry and anxiety. And they rate almost twice as much anxiety and worry as participants over the age of 40. Perhaps over time, they will lower their worry, but at this time, this group is very anxious, and perhaps that is why they are shifting.

TOM BEVAN: Another fascinating thing I saw in the survey, is those in the 18-24 group are still voting overwhelmingly for Biden and the Democrats, but those who are coming into the system who haven't voted before are seemingly breaking for Donald Trump. That shocked me.



SPENCER KIMBALL: That shouldn't shock you, because we're seeing this now in every poll. Not just the Emerson poll, the CNN poll found the same thing in Michigan at the micro level. We're seeing it at the macro level.



The Democrats are usually really good at voter recruitment and registering new voters. There seems to be some difference. It would be interesting to know if the Democrats shifted their registration programs or if the Republicans and shifted theirs, but it seems like new voters, who are generally young voters, switching over to the Republican, Trump.



One thing to keep in mind is on the generic Congressional ballot test, Democrats are up by about a point. But among younger voters, they are up by 15 points. Among these younger voters, they are up by a couple of points on Biden v. Trump, but you put in generic Congressional -- there may be a lot of ticket-splitting to keep an eye on in 2024.

SPENCER KIMBALL: Once again, the conventional wisdom was wrong. The Trump vote is so locked in, and it has been for years. We're not just talking about after the last indictment... We've seen that the Trump vote is out to vote for Trump, while the Biden vote is more likely to vote for Biden because they're against Trump. It's the opposite for Trump.



...



The more third-party candidates, and with Cornel West early, we saw young, African-American voters leave Biden. We're talking about 2%, but that's enough to swing an election. So you noticed West has left the Green Party, and now Jill Stein is on there. The real question is who is going to be on the ballot in each of these states? Jill Stein with the Green Party will be, but these other candidates still need to get signatures. Even the Kennedy idea was, as the anti-vax candidate he might pull some of the Trump vote, but in our polling we weren't seeing that.

Join us for a brand new podcast from RealClearPolitics."RCP Poll Position" looks at the state of American political polling and features in-depth discussions with some of America's top pollsters and public opinion experts.On this inaugural program, RCP president and co-founder Tom Bevan talks with Spencer Kimball, founding Director of the Emerson College Polling Center, about how polling works, the interesting trend among young voters, and the impact third-party candidates could have.Kimball explains how they construct surveys that accurately reflect public opinion:Kimball also discusses Emerson's latest poll, conducted in early December, that oversampled young voters. This is what he learned about younger voters' priorities:Tom Bevan finally asked about the new trend showing the youngest voters leaning towards Donald Trump over Joe Biden:Kimball comments on how third-party candidates could impact the race: