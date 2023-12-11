Brit Hume: We're Getting Pretty Close To Iowa And N.H. And Trump Seems Stronger Than Ever

BRIT HUME: It's been quite a year, and next year is going to be even more intense.



...



I have to say this about the polls you've been citing regarding Trump's lead over his two chief rivals, who are only at a fraction of what he commands in the polling, at least. It always seems possible that something could happen, his support could begin to erode, and one of his rivals would begin to really gain ground on him. Well, we're getting pretty close to the Iowa caucus now, to be followed immediately by New Hampshire, and none of that is actually happening. He seems in a stronger position than ever. It would take something quite remarkable and dramatic now to change the course of this situation.



...



Polling has indicated that a lot of DeSantis supporters, if he were to drop out of the race, would go to Trump. So it's not even clear that scenario would unfold the way people opposed to Trump would hope.



...



The effort to get the Supreme Court to rule quickly on Trump’s immunity claim seems clearly to be an effort to speed up, or at least make sure the trial timetable doesn’t move and this would seem palpably to get him convicted of something before the election.



If he were elected anyway, it wouldn't matter because he could pardon himself after the fact. But if you look at these cases, Trump does have a point in this sense. He is being prosecuted by people who are answerable to the incumbent president. That left a bad taste in a lot of peoples' minds, and I think it counts powerfully for the fact that Trump seems to be undamaged, at least if the polling is any indication, by the allegations against him, which in some cases are quite serious and there are quite a lot of them. But people look at them and say the Jack Smith indictments, JAck Smith works for Joe Biden, so I think that actually ends up helping Trump.



FNC's Brit Hume commented Monday on "Special Report" about how President Trump's campaign is looking one month ahead of the Iowa caucus and special counsel Jack Smith's effort to get the Supreme Court to rule on former President Trump's claim of immunity without going through the normal appeals process: