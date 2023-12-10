Trump: A General Told Me Debating Hillary After "Access Hollywood" Tape Dropped Was "The Bravest Thing He'd Ever Seen"

Speaking to the New York Young Republican Club gala on Saturday night, former President Trump recalled this anecdote about how he responded when the "Access Hollywood" ("grab 'em by the p*ssy") tape
came out a few weeks before election day in 2016:
DONALD TRUMP: This is in the middle of the campaign, this is in like October.
"I think you should resign, sir, and we should appoint either Mike Pence or somebody else."
He said, "And maybe they'd have a chance of winning."
I went to one person who said something so horrible, he said, "Sir, you can stay in and have the single greatest defeat in the history of politics. Or you can get out... and maybe that person will have a chance."
It went through like this, and then I got to Steve Bannon. True story... "You should stay in sir, you're going to win this race 100%." 100%! True story.
I said, "That guy's the greatest bullsh*t artist I ever heard!" I don't know if he believed it, but boy, did he say it. And I think he was convinced.
Here's the way I looked at it. If I get out, it would be historic. First time anyone has gotten out after getting the nomination in a landslide... and we were doing really well, but this one particular event came up. And I said, you know, if we get out, it's historic. If we don't get out, we lose. If we lose, we lose. It's big, it's horrible, but it's not historic. Somebody always loses, a little bit... And did we kick ass after that?
And you know, I have to go a little further because they seem to be enjoying this. The next day, or shortly thereafter, we had the debate with Crooked Hillary Clinton -- who we don't call crooked anymore because we use the name for Biden. We call her Beautiful Hillary, she's a beautiful woman.
I went onto that stage just a few days later, and a general, who’s a fantastic general, actually said to me, "Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield. Men have gone down on my left and on my right. I stood on hills where soldiers were killed. But I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went on to that stage with Hillary Clinton, after what happened. And then that woman asked you the first question about it."
And I said, "Locker room talk!" It’s locker room talk!" What the hell?! "Locker room talk!" That was not great. I dropped 11 points, and then after the debate I went up 13 points. It looked like somebody with a really bad heart, it went bing, bing.