Steve Forbes: The Moral Rot We See Encourages All The Enemies Of True Civilization

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes and FBN's Larry Kudlow discuss the "moral rot" threatening Western civilization:
STEVE FORBES: Well, that's the shock. We saw the antisemitism of the 1930s, we saw what happened in Germany and elsewhere. At least in this country, you didn't have it out in the open like we have today. So it's come out in the open. But the shameful and shocking thing is our civic leaders have not confronted it. They coddle it rather than condemning it. They don't want to seem judgmental. Somebody might criticize them. What it sets up is an environment where bad things can happen. They see the United States not being open to real diversity anymore, the real kind of diversity that made this a great melting pot, as well. So in terms of that anti-semitism, it's a sign of the rot of the times, a sign of the rot of our institutions, our educational institutions, that these leaders could go before Congress when asked about the Holocaust, when asked about killing Jews, and say "depends on the context." It's just beyond words.
...
It's like the 1930s. Your presence is provocative. The victim becomes the villain, and that's the kind of thing that leads to the disaster we saw in civilization, which nearly caused the end of civilization in the early 1940s.
And now we have a world today absolutely unraveling. We see it in Guyana now. Is the Biden administration going to be strong like Bush and Thatcher were when Kuwait was seized? Told the world things are not permissible anymore. Is that going to be allowed to happen? Does Biden have the backbone to stop that? When you have that kind of unraveling, mistakes are made, and that's where you get a global conflagration. It's something you don't want to think about, the markets don't want to think about it. We live in a very dangerous world of miscalculation, and the moral rot here encourages all the enemies of true civilization.
...
When governments create an environment where you don't have real free markets, you have scapegoating, i.e., the anti-semitism, but you also have, you blame capitalists. You blame business people for the woes out there. And so you undermine the very system that made the prosperity and the progress we've made over the last 200 years possible. So it's a bad, bad, unvirtuous circle.
...
And socialism leads to tyranny. That's the danger you see in all these regulations. You see it in now we can't even eat meat anymore, we're going to eat ants and fleas, whatever. Bad, bad stuff.
...
What the alumni have to do now is ask, what happened to our institutions? Why this, unable to face this great moral threat to Western civilization?