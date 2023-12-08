David Sacks: A Lot Of Jewish Americans Are Realizing "They Don't Have A Home On The Left Anymore"

DAVID SACKS: We can always debate the hard cases on free speech, and where the lines should be. I would draw the lines in a way that makes most speech permissible, but when you're talking about chasing students around campus to yell in their face, that clearly is bullying and harassment, and there is no reason to ever allow something like that.



What you're gonna see in the wake of this is that a lot of Jewish people are realizing that they don't have a home on the left anymore. And I expect that many Jews are going to start shifting right into the Republican Party, to a place where I've been for a while.



I think this goes back a long way, if you go all the way back to the original civil rights movement of the 1960s, I think that many Jews were an integral part of that movement and they felt a great solidarity with the civil rights movement and civil rights leaders, because they felt like they had a shared history of persecution. That blacks in America had suffered from racism, Jews around the world felt like they had suffered from anti-Semitism, and they basically believed that all races should be treated equally, we should have individual rights, and basically, they were advocating for color-blind treatment of all people.



So I think Jews, historically, have wanted to be on the left for that reason. But I think what's happened over the last few decades is that the civil rights movement, in particular, and the left have moved to this woke ideology where it's no longer about colorblindness. It's more about identity groups.



And instead of trying to get past racial differences, it's been about accentuating them. And so we've had this whole equity agenda, which is really defined as redistribution from one racial group to another racial group.



I think that, for whatever reason, a lot of Jews just hadn't confronted the reality that the left had really changed in this way. I think it goes back to the fact that they thought if we're going to be defining identity groups in this woke way, Jews obviously should be one of these victim groups, but they're waking up to the fact that Jews are not.



Jews are, in the minds of this woke ideology, Jews are just white people with a Jewish background.



...



Successful white people with a Jewish background. As a result, they're part of an oppressor class. And I think that a lot of Jewish people who are waking up to this are realizing, wait a second, this is actually a very destructive ideology, and it makes us the bad guys.



And so I would expect that, again, a lot of Jewish people are waking up to how the left has changed and they are realizing that this is not a hospitable place in the political spectrum for them to be, and I would expect there to be kind of a pilgrimage now of more Jews in America towards the right, as opposed to remaining on the left where they've always been.

