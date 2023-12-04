Tucker Carlson: Want To Be Happy? Care About The People Around You

Tucker Carlson discussed his personal philosophy during an event this weekend in Tampa, Florida:
QUESTION: My friends and I always just laugh like you, that's one of the things we like to do... just like that... I guess that's the question. You've probably seen more, exposed yourself to more than the average person, how do you keep from being jaded. We actually watch you because you're so positive, because you laugh, because you see things in a good light, at least that's how we see it. Just in your personal life, how do you stay that way?
TUCKER CARLSON: Such a great question. It's funny, I had this long dinner with old friends of mine last night, and we're all in our mid-50s. Your parents die, you reach peak expenditure with all your many children going to these stupid schools, overpriced schools. It is a hard time. If you can make it past like 56, life gets better. All the surveys show that people are much happier in their 60s, if they survive, than in their 50s. And much happier than their 40s.
Add to that, and I'm not whining, I am happy, you are right, I do get a constant stream, really a torrent of lunacy through my phone. I don't go on the Internet that much but I text with hundreds of people and a lot of what they tell me is true. So it does weigh on me.
I would say I have a whole program for this, and it is really simple. Staying cheerful, staying positive, staying clear-headed. I take a sauna every single day, I have a lot of dogs, they sleep in the bed. I get a lot of time outside, every single day I hunt and fish. I try every day if I can. You make less money when you spend a lot of time outside, that's OK.
But more than anything, I really care about my family. I think it is worth, especially if you have a job where people you don't know are judging you, it is so important. Even if you don't, it is so important to remember and repeat it as a mantra that the opinions of people you don't know mean nothing. It's like dogs barking, but when my dogs bark, I care. It's less than dogs barking.
Never hand emotional control to people who don't love you, it is like handing a toddler a firearm. Why would you do that? You wouldn't, you'd be insane.
So if you just take all of your emotional energy and focus it on the people in your orbit, if you're not married with children focus it on your siblings, parents, cousins, co-workers and employees, yes, your dog. Keep your circle, the circle of people whose opinion you care about, really small.
Ignore everybody else and pay very close attention to what they think. Obviously, I am one of the most hated people in the world and that causes me zero stress. I could care less. And I mean it! I think it is obvious, I really don't care. However, if my wife were to say, "I don't really like what you're doing," it would bring me to my knees.
In other words, everybody cares what other people think. Make the decision about who you hand that power to. In my case, I've handed it all to my wife, my four children, my college roommates, people who are my employees, the people who are closest to me, right there. I really care what they think. I really, sincerely care. I listen to them carefully. It means something, their praise, which I don't get very often but if I do it means a lot. Their criticism is devastating. I put all my eggs in the basket of people who love me. And no eggs at all in the countless baskets of people who hate me or who I don't know. Why would you care what they think? Why would I care? Let's try to be rational about this.
One of the reasons our political class is so disgusting is because they are also emotionally damaged and they look at life backward. Most people get into politics, not just in this country but in all countries, not so they can wield power and get rich through corruption, though those are motivating factors, but because they have a desperate need to be loved by people they don't know. They can't wait to receive the adulation of strangers. And almost all of them have absent, alcoholic fathers to whom they are trying to prove something. They're damaged from childhood. I grew up in a broken home, actually, but I have an extremely close relationship with my father and I always have revered him. And that's been a massive advantage for me, despite my disadvantages, that's been a huge thing for me.
But regardless of your childhood, you have to make the decision that you care about the people who care about you. And that's all you care about. If you don't do that, you will become captive to insecurity and self-hatred, and what does self-hatred give way to every single time? Hatred of others, 100%. People who hate themselves will hate you too. And they'll mistreat you 100% of the time.
And so, politicians are almost, not all, and I know them all, but they're almost all self-selected from the group of emotionally damaged people whose key desire, overwhelming overriding desire, is to be loved by strangers. And that is the darkest sickness of all. I mean it, and that is why their behavior is so unbelievably screwed up and pathetic.
And when you talk to them, the last thing I'll say is you know -- I've gotten so old and crazy that I just assess people on the basis of their relationships at this point. If your wife doesn't love you and respect you, if your kids don't respect you, if you're employees think you're horrible and you don't tip the waitress, I'm not your friend. And that's who knows you, the people in your immediate orbit. We believe this so much in my house that we don't even give to charity anymore, any, any, any nonprofit charity, period. We haven't taken a tax deduction on a charitable contribution in a long time. My wife is a fervent Christian so we give 10%, but we give it all to people we know, in our orbit.
I'm sure "Feed the Children" is a great charity, or whatever, there are a million of them. But does my housekeeper need a new car? How could I possibly justify giving mosquito nets to kids in Congo if my housekeeper is in need? I mean that! I couldn't! That's a reflection of my view that you're put on this Earth to serve the people right around you.
Every time someone talks about "effective altruism" or helping people he's never met and never will meet, and the consequence of that help will never be recorded, and he doesn't even care what those consequences are -- that is the most dangerous person in the world. Because his "giving," his "charity" is totally disconnected from actual people. So when this "effective altruism" insanity, which is totally evil came out -- it is evil masquerading as good, it always is -- this came out, "We're going to maximize our effective blah blah blah." Headline: "I'm a very good person, much better than you."
In fact, you're almost certainly a horrible person. Give me your wife's texts, I want to find out what she thinks of you. And 100% she has contempt for him because he's a crappy husband. Because he's a crappy man. Because he's ignoring the people around him in favor of helping "people" whose names he doesn't know in order to self-aggrandize. That's a syndrome.
As my father used to say about the Soviets, "They love the people but hated people." That is an absolute thing, and you see it on the left. I don't want to be partisan because I hate the Republicans so much, I don't want to make any partisan statements at all because I hate them all, but it is a feature of the left. I'm giving my life over to "the people."
Really? Which people? Do you have their addresses? How are they doing? They don't care. It's totally abstract. There's no such thing as abstract love. You can't "love" any group of people.
In fact, I don't even believe in groups of people. It's all a lie. There are people with names and fingerprints and unique histories and desires and weaknesses that need bolstering. They're individuals, and that is all there is. God doesn't create groups of people at once, no woman ever gave birth to a community. It's all bullsh*t! All that matters are people! Ha!