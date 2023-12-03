Hemingway: Dems And Media Can't Answer What Corrupt Oligarchs And CCP Got For Tens Of Millions That Went To Bidens

HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS: Politico reports that some White House officials are irritated with Hunter's more aggressive approach because it shines a bright spotlight on his past addiction, his legal problems, and questions about his father's involvement in his business.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: They might be saying that in part to put things on Hunter, when really this investigation is about Joe Biden. The people are interested in this story not because Hunter Biden or James Biden were taking money from foreign oligarchs. They want to understand what was the Biden family business. Millions of dollars through eight family members, dozens of shell companies, was sent from communist Chinese-affiliated groups. Hunter Biden referred one as "the spay chief of China," "the energy chief of China." This guy actually had been convicted of bribing I think it was the like eight other presidents of other countries, so people want the know what was going on with this Biden family business.



Nobody, and I doubt Kevin or anybody else can even come up with an explanation, what were they getting in response to the millions of dollars that went to Biden family members?



You'd like people in the media to press the Biden administration and other people on what was it that people were getting in exchange for this money from these corrupt oligarchs, these energy officials, these Communist Chinese officials? What were they getting in response? Why were they so keen to give money to people who weren't businessmen, who weren't criminal defence attorneys, but were getting money for those things?



HOWARD KURTZ: You know, Hunter Biden has acknowledged in an e-mail that has bene unearthed that he was well aware part of what he was selling, or much of what he was selling, whether to Ukraine or China was his last name. He explicitly said that. Kevin, I'll let you respond to Mollie, but let me also give you the flipside, which is some in the White House are also said, according to this Politico report, to be happy that Hunter is fighting back, feeling you can't let these allegations go unrebutted. But as he's swinging away and filing lawsuits, all that sort of thing, doesn't it add fuel to the House impeachment inquiry of President Biden?



KEVIN WALLING, BIDEN SURROGATE: Well certainly, you know, I think, Howie, the president's son has been subjected for years to this kind of awful, these awful attacks without any ability to defend himself. Let's not forget James Comer ran a committee hearing where Marjorie Taylor Greene held up a naked photo of Hunter Biden in that committee hearing. So Hunter Biden should have his day in court in the public sphere, which this committee would provide, to clear his name.



And Mollie knows well as do you, Howie, this is not the first son or daughter of a president, brother, sister of a president to use their last name in order to, you know, gain money, influence, what have you. But again at the end of the day, as we've seen, there is no direct link whatsoever back to President Biden. They've failed to identify any direct link, any direct action that the president or then-vice president or even Senator Biden took in reaction to any of these kind of conversations that Hunter Biden had in his business dealings.



HOWARD KURTZ: Let me just follow up briefly. You say that Hunter Biden until recently didn't have any ability to defend hardships? He's gone on TV and does interviews, he issues statements, he is pretty prominent as a result of all this, so why do you say he can't -- wasn't able to defend himself?



KEVIN WALLING: Surely, he's provided interviews, he wrote an impactful memoir talking about his addiction in the past and how it destroyed his life, but certainly having the ability to come forward in this kind of setting, I think, would be critically important to talk about all these kind of accusations that James Comer and others have thrown at him.



HOWARD KURTZ: Mollie, there are a lot of unanswered questions, no question about it, about Hunter Biden, including his dad as VP joining a whole bunch of business calls with Hunter associates. A $20,000 check from the president's brother, James Biden, who's also been subpoenaed. But assuming we eventually get to some kind of public showdown, would the media root for Hunter and praise his testimony? You're laughing.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Well, the one thing we know is that the media truly don't think their job here is to do anything other than to protect the Biden family.



And, again, this was a family business. Everyone admits they were trading on the name of Joe Biden and his position of privilege. To view this as an abuse of his position that the family was able to get so much money, and we do know now from some of the documents that have been released, like official government documents, official copies of checks that money did flow to Joe Biden himself from some of these business dealings that were done because of his name. This is something the media should be obsessed with, and instead they protect Joe Biden by even not asking questions like why was he using his son for this family business, when his son clearly did have so many demons and so many problems. I think a lot of people look at that and say that son should have been protected from the family business of taking money from foreign oligarchs in exchange for millions of dollars, instead of being exploited and used in the way that he was.



HOWARD KURTZ: I should add that the White House says that $20,000 check from the president's brother was repayment of a personal loan. Just giving the other side.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Again, if he benefited from this -- first of all, they've shown no evidence what the loan was for or that a loan existed, but even if you say that, that still shows that he was benefiting financially from these financial arrangements with the Chinese Communist Party which controls China, which has so much to do with American policy making, you know, foreign policy, domestic policy. We really, you know, when you think about what happened during the Russia collusion scam where people invented stories of engagements with Russians and said this meant that Donald Trump had stolen the 2016 election, and here you have millions of dollars flowing from Communist China to the Biden family and we have a media that acts like it's no big deal.

