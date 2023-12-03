Erik Prince: This Feels Like A Second Carter Administration, America Is Getting Our Ass Kicked Around The World

MARK SERRANO, CO-HOST: Let's talk history again, from the U.S. perspective. You talked before we were taping about the Monroe Doctrine. Give me your thoughts about how this alters the Monroe Doctrine if we have a failed response.



ERIK PRINCE: It is the nail in the coffin of any kind of Monroe Doctrine. James Monroe was president in the early 1820s. He put out and said hey, "What happens in the Western Hemisphere affects U.S. national security, so all of the European imperial powers need to stay out. This is our area and if this is allowed to go on, it is further indication that the Monroe Doctrine is completely dead.



MARK SERRANO: What is your prediction?



ERIK PRINCE: My prediction is through an irregular warfare approach there will be an incident created after this referendum and they will bully, cajole, pay off politicians in Guyana to take a fall, and they will take this. The arbitrage is so large that they are going to do something. It will involve anything from money to full-on kinetic operations by the Venezuelan armed forces with Russian, Cuban, and Iranian advisors.



MARK SERRANO: Iranian?



ERIK PRINCE: Yeah, there are a couple of thousand Iranian troops in Venezuela now.



MARK SERRANO: On what basis?



ERIK PRINCE: They are supposedly a joint production facility for drones. They make the shot heads. There has even been talk of putting some medium or long-range Iranian missiles that can reach the United States.



MARK SERRANO: So big-picture for a moment, we've got a war raging against Israel, we've got the Russia-Ukraine war, we've got obviously China saber-rattling constantly, we've got the crisis on our border that is basically self-inflicted.



ERIK PRINCE: It is a flood that is not stopped or reduced in any way.



MARK SERRANO: So, add this on as a new crisis in our hemisphere. It is hard to imagine this administration being able to address it competently, am I right? This is not a good outlook.



ERIK PRINCE: Nope, it is one more. I feel bad for the policymakers at the NSC or Secretary of State level because it seems they are not very able to play the cards they could play, or are afraid to play, and so they get -- the U.S. and our interests are going to be embarrassed badly again. Soon.



I have said this since 2021, this feels like a second Carter administration where we just got our asses kicked, as America, all over the world. Inflation, interest rates, and real foreign policy setbacks everywhere.





The Blackwater founder and former Navy SEAL said that the U.S. not responding to a Russian and Iranian-backed Venezuelan invasion of Guyana would be the "nail in the coffin" of the Monroe Doctrine, during the "Off Leash with Erik Prince" podcast.