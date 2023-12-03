Erik Prince: Putting More Resources Into The Hands Of Hard-Core Bolsheviks/Socialists In South America Is Bad

MARK SERRANO, CO-HOST: Venezuela could get away with it and just take a huge leap economically.



ERIK PRINCE: Putting more resources in the hands of hardcore Bolshevik/Socialists is bad because they sprinkle a lot of money around the rest of South America promoting super-leftist candidates and policies. Now you have the president of Colombia, who used to be effectively the head of the Colombian Communist Party, aided by Venezuelan money. So putting more money in the hands of Maduro and the Maduro gang is really bad for America, we've had a massive ongoing exodus of Venezuelan refugees trying to come to America because of really bad governance.



MARK SERRANO: And there are people, you told us recently, from the Middle East transiting through Veneuela to get up to the U.S.



ERIK PRINCE: By the thousands. Military-age males coming from Iran that come to Venezuela, pick up Venezuelan documents, and make their way north coming through the ratlines of cartel smuggling, settling in major American cities, and waiting for a call from Tehran to activate.



MARK SERRANO: Unbelievable. Let's discuss the U.S. interests here. So is this a situation with the Biden administration similar to what happened with Biden lifting the sanctions on Iran, which basically empowered them and got them back in the oil business? Is this basically a situation where Venezuela has had the handcuffs taken off of them?



ERIK PRINCE: It is even worse because with all of the bans and prohibitions that the Biden administration has put on developing hydrocarbons in America on all these federal lands -- no more leases, drilling, or exploration -- you've got to look for it somewhere. Guyana is perfect, in the water, develop it there, ship it to America, at least it is a close transit in the Western hemisphere. Now we're letting a socialist/Marxist bully will likely take a big chunk of Guyana, and the problems will cascade and compound from there.



MARK SERRANO: So because we shut down American energy production on Joe Biden's first day in office, it forced us to have to acquire our resources elsewhere, including from, of all places, Venezuela. Then you've got this discovery in Guyana. Now Venezuela is using this excuse for political purposes to try to take back those resources through this supposed border dispute. Wouldn't an American president look at this situation and say we are going to be Guyana's ally like they've never had an ally and we are going to defend that resource and then we are going to benefit from it?



ERIK PRINCE: A bit of, "a stitch in time saves nine," in the words of Benjamin Franklin, and a tiny bit of gunboat diplomacy would be well to keep the Venezuelans on their side of the line



Guyana has a population of 800,000 people and their oil revenue to the country was $1.6 billion, and it is set to go up compounding over the next few years, as production doubles and then triples. So it is a huge win for a small country and they are about to have it taken from them



MARK SERRANO: It should transform their society in a positive way, which is only positive for U.S. interests.



