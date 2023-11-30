Elon Musk: "Let's See How Earth Responds" To Advertisers Trying To Blackmail Twitter

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, NY TIMES: Obviously you know that there's a public perception that -- and you are clarifying this now -- but there's a public perception that that was part of an apology tour, if you will. That this had been said online there was all of the criticism, there was advertisers leaving, we talked to Bob Iger today.



ELON MUSK: I hope they stop. Don't advertise.



SORKIN: You don't want them to advertise?



MUSK: No.



SORKIN: What do you mean?



MUSK: If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising - blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself.



SORKIN: But --



MUSK: Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey, Bob, if you're in the audience.



SORKIN: Let me ask you then --



MUSK: That's how I feel. Don't advertise.



SORKIN: How do you think then about the economics of X, if part of the underlying model, at least today, maybe it needs to shift, maybe the answer is, it needs to shift away from advertising. if you believe that this is the one part of your business where you will be beholden to those who -- have this view --



MUSK: G. F. Y.



SORKIN: I understand that, but there's a reality, too. right? Linda Yaccarino [CEO of Twitter] is right here and she has to sell advertising.



MUSK: Absolutely, totally, look. Actually, what this advertising boycott is going to do is it's going to kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail.



SORKIN: But those advertisers, I imagine, they're going to say, we didn't kill the company.



MUSK: Oh, yeah. Tell it to Earth.



SORKIN: But they're going to say -- they're going to say, Elon, that you killed the company, because you said these things and they were inappropriate things and they didn't feel comfortable on the platform, right? That's what they're doing to say.



MUSK: Let's see how Earth responds to that.



SORKIN: Something -- okay, this goes back to --



MUSK: We'll both make our cases and we'll see what the outcome is.



SORKIN: What are the economics of that for you? You have enormous resources. You can keep this company going for a long time. Would you keep it going for a long time, if there was no advertising?



MUSK: I mean, if the company fails because of an advertising boycott, it will fail because of an advertising boycott and that will be what bankrupts the company and that's what everybody on Earth will know.



SORKIN: What do you think, then of the -- it goes back to the idea of trust.



MUSK: It will be gone because of an advertising boycott.



SORKIN: But you recognize that some of these people are going to say they didn't feel comfortable on the platform, and I just wonder, I ask you, think about that --



MUSK: Tell it to the judge.



SORKIN: But the judge is going to be --



MUSK: The judge is the public.



SORKIN: And you think that the public is going to say that Disney is making a mistake?



MUSK: Yes.



SORKIN: And they're going to boycott Disney?



MUSK: They already are.



SORKIN: Well, there are some that are for lots of different reasons, but you think this is going to -- that you have the -- this goes to actually the interesting thing of power and leverage.



MUSK: Let the chips fall where they may. Let the chips fall where they may.



SORKIN: Can I ask why that is the approach? and I ask it, because you've been --



MUSK: What's the other approach?



SORKIN: You've been very particular about, I mean, the approach to Tesla, when you think about the engineering involved in that, the approach to SpaceX, the approach to some of the stuff you're doing with AI has been very specific, right? There's not, a "let the chips fall where they may" approach to those businesses, I don't think.



MUSK: No, we focus on making the best product. And Tesla's gotten to where it's gotten with no advertising at all... Tesla currently sells twice as much in terms of electric vehicles, than the rest of all the electric carmakers in the United States combined. Tesla has done more to help the environment than all other companies combined. It would be fair to say that as the leader of the company, I've done more for the environment than everyone -- any single human on Earth.



SORKIN: How do you feel about that?



MUSK: How do I feel about that?



SORKIN: No, I'm asking you personally how you feel about that, because we are talking about power and influence --



MUSK: I'm saying what I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. And what I see all over the place is people who care about looking good while doing evil. F**k them.

