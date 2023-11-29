Joe Rogan: The DNC Has "No Cards" To Play In 2024 Except Locking Up Donald Trump

Podcast host Joe Rogan discusses his view of the 2024 election:
JOE ROGAN: I think at this point they kind of have to run [Biden] unless he dies. We have one year now, we're in late November, we have less than one year. What are they going to do? If Biden died tomorrow, what do they do with Kamala Harris? Put her on the moon? What are they going to do, she's the vice president. If he dies, she becomes the president, which is f**king wild when you hear that lady talk.
[Substituting California Gov. Gavin Newsom] would be a real problem for Kamala Harris supporters, and believe it or not, they exist.
I think they have no cards and they're looking at this game and I think they're depending upon party loyalty and they're depending upon Trump getting convicted and arrested and imprisoned. I don't know if that's going to happen. I don't think it is. It just seems like it's a bunch of trumped-up charges, no pun intended.
It's bananas. The valuation of the property is so obvious, so off what it should be. $18 million for Mar-a-Lago? I'd f**king buy it. I'd f**king buy it immediately f that sh*t was $18 million, you'd be a fool not to scoop it up. You could get a loan and sell it right away for who knows how much. I think Forbes valued it at well over $700 million... It's a giant piece of property in one of the most valuable pieces of land in all of America
It does make sense if you want to look at banana republic tactics, when you're imprisoning and trying to convict your political opponents. The problem with that is, even if you think Donald Trump is a crook and should be arrested, this set a precedent for future president, if we get someone who is not just Donald Trump, who has a lot of people in the center who say his economic and foreign policies were effective, even if I think he's a jerk... What if someone further right than him steps in? What if a war breaks out? What if things get even crazier? What if nationalism really upticks? Then you have someone who is now in power that is far right, like happened all over the world. If that happens and that precedent has been set for prosecuting your political opponents and going after them with trumped-up charges, that is a horrible situation. And that is one of the reasons why we have to stick with the rule of law, the way this country was founded on. These principles were set up because they wanted to mitigate corruption at its base level, they wanted to stretch it out so no one could be an authoritarian dictator and run America.