Argentine President-Elect Milei: "I Didn't Come Here To Guide Lambs, But To Awaken Lions"

English translation via TremendaCarucha on X/Twitter:
JAVIER MILEI: We aren't above the ones we represent. In financial terms, "The derivative is never worth more than the underlying asset." The derivative exists because the underlying asset exists. We exist as representatives of the people because the people exist. It is madness, it is delusional, to think that a representative of the people is above the people he represents themselves. It is a delusion in which the political caste exists.
In our government, the politicians will have the same privileges that the common citizen has. They will have to internalize their externalities. They will have to internalize their externalities. If they screw up, not only will honest Argentines suffer the consequences, the politicians are going to suffer even more. They will have to live like the honest Argentines live.
Their privileges are over! The party is over!
This is something only an outsider can achieve. Only a guy who comes from outside can do it. And not just any kind of outsider because history is full of outsiders who get into pre-existing structures. We are outsiders because we are outsiders without a pre-existing structure.
We built it for this. What for? To kick their ass out!
The party is over! Privileges for politicians are over! It’s over!
A different Argentina is impossible with the same old people.
Enough with this! The Party is over!
That’s why they want to smear me. That’s why they send my way the 200 loser economists. That’s why they send my way the pseudo-intellectuals. That’s why they send my way the slum priests. That’s why they attack me through the media. That’s why the prebendary businessmen attack me. Because the party is over!
Why does the attack intensify?
Because they believed that this wasn’t going to happen. They realize now that the population is shouting freedom, they shout freedom!
They discovered that they do not want to be lambs, they discovered that they felt better being lions.
Because, as I said in my first speech, “I did not come here to guide lambs. I came here to awaken lions.”
And, they are waking up. They are waking up! They will devour the thieving politicians.
They will devour the prebendary businessmen. They will devour the unionists who betray their people. They will devour those in the media who were functional to all those thieves to keep this party going.
They will do away with the ‘econo-frauds’ the ‘poll-ologues’ and all that garbage. They advocate for the religion of the State because they steal from it!
Argentina is waking up. Is there light? Yes!
There is light because people are waking up!
They discovered that slavery is not a good deal and there is a better life, which is to live as free men. This is why you are seeing what you are seeing. This works just like an exponential function. At some point, there was a turning point and now they cannot stop it! They cannot stop it!
When the exponential function begins to grow, you cannot stop it!
The full podcast is available below in Spanish: