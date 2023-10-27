Kudlow: Biden's "Peace Through Weakness" Strategy In The Mideast A Disaster

LARRY KUDLOW: Now as we know, for nearly three years President Biden tried to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. He inherited this stupidity from President Obama. Obama's deal would never have passed the Senate, so they put it together through the United Nations instead and they attached U.N. Security Council sanctions on that misbegotten deal.



Lately however, when the U.N. ballistic missile sanctions expired last week they were not even snapped back. So now, even those unenforced sanctions have essentially expired, but the Biden administration has also chosen not to enforce the economic sanctions that were put in place by the Trump administration.



Those economic and energy sanctions that were strictly implemented by Mr. Trump and his administration basically bankrupted Iran. So when Trump took out Iran's top military man Soleimani, the Iranians didn't do anything because they were broke.



Today as we all know, and as the facts show, Iran is flush with energy and foreign exchange reserves that they have used to finance Hamas and other terrorist groups. Indeed before the October 7th blow-up, Biden was trying to give Iran even more cash.



Essentially the key point I suppose, is to acknowledge Iran's direct role in training and financing the terrorist attacks against Israel and the United States. To do that would require an acknowledgment from Biden that his Iranian policy of appeasement has gone wrong, very wrong, from the very beginning. Apparently, he doesn't want to make that acknowledgment. So he and his spokespeople have come up with this fiction which at best is semantic and at worst is an outright lie, that Iran had no direct involvement in Israel, or American massacres.



You can parse words but you can't parse the truth. Iran is unappeasable. Without deterrence, Iran will continue as the largest state sponsor of terrorism. The Bidens have got to understand this hard fact. Iran will never change. It will never change its ways, nor will its terrorist puppets.



And if President Biden wants to show Americans and the rest of the world that he has figured this out, then he must at a bare minimum reinstate the economic and energy sanctions of the Trump years, and the quickest way I can think to do that would simply be to interdict or impound an Iranian ship on the high seas that might be carrying oil or weapons, or anything else forbidden under those sanctions.



Those sanctions were imposed legislatively by the U.S. Congress and enforced by the Trump administration. To be real simple, I call it "Stop A Ship." If you do, you will send a message. Go back to the Trump model. A change of Biden's policies towards Iran that is honest and transparent reappraisal of the failure, well that is the best thing Biden can do to protect Israel and the United States. And then just, please, quit lying to us, alright?





FBN's Larry Kudlow compares the Trump and Biden policies in the Middle East: