Comer at Biden Impeachment Inquiry: There Was No Wall Between Joe Biden And Hunter, The Door Was Wide Open

At today’s hearing on “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joe Biden,” House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer delivered the following monologue.
REP. JAMES COMER: Since assuming our Republican majority in January, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.
For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes.
At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings.
He lied by telling the American people that there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties and his personal life.
Let’s be clear: there was no wall. The door was wide open to those who purchased what a business associate described as “The Biden Brand.”
Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family’s foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family. It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son.
Joe Biden also lied to the American people about his family making money in China. He has continued to lie about it even when the House Oversight Committee uncovered bank wires revealing how the Bidens received millions from Chinese companies with significant ties to the Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party.
Just this week, we uncovered two additional wires sent to Hunter Biden that originated in Beijing from Chinese nationals. This happened when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. And Joe Biden’s home is listed as the beneficiary address.
To date, the House Oversight Committee has uncovered how the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies – most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President – and raked in over $24 million dollars between 2014-2019.
We’ve also identified nine members of the Biden family who have participated in or benefited from these business schemes.
What were the Bidens selling to make all this money?
Joe Biden himself.
Joe Biden is “The Brand.” And Joe Biden showed up at least two dozen times with business targets and associates sending signals of access, influence, and power to those prepared to pay for it.
The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption.
They demand to know how these schemes have compromised President Biden and threaten our national security.
They demand safeguards to be put in place to prevent public officials from selling access to their public office for private gain.
Under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have now opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
By opening an impeachment inquiry, our investigation is now focused on whether President Biden engaged in impeachable offenses under the U.S. Constitution.
It empowers Congress, elected by The People, to continue providing the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.
In recent history, Democrats inflicted much damage on the credibility of congressional investigations by peddling the Russia Collusion Hoax.
But this Committee, under this majority, will not pursue such witch hunts based on manufactured allegations, innuendo, and no real evidence.
Today, the House Oversight Committee will examine over two dozen pieces of evidence revealing Joe Biden’s corruption and abuse of public office. This includes e-mails, text messages, bank records, and testimony of Biden business associates.
We will hear from legal and financial experts about this evidence and crimes that may have been committed as Joe Biden was sold around the world.
The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on the Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the money and the evidence to provide accountability so that Americans know their public offices are not for sale.
I now yield to Jim Jordan, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee for his opening statement.