Victor Davis Hanson: Republicans Need To Unite Around A Candidate And Have A Unity Party

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: I think if this debate degenerates into a melodrama or psycho-drama between Mike Pence and Ramaswamy and Chris Christie and you don't have the leading candidates, the leading opposition to Trump, it will be a futile effort.



These candidates have to show solidarity with a MAGA agenda and they have to distinguish themselves, obviously, as candidates from Trump. And there is not a lot of ways to do it except the only thing I can think of is they have to make the argument that what is going on against Donald Trump is a miscarriage of justice, it's weaponizing the DOJ. But, unfortunately, and tragically, because he is facing 91 indictments, that, "I Ron Desantis or I Nikki Haley or whomever, is in a better position to help Donald Trump than Donald Trump will be, because I will not be tied down by these Lilliputians as Gulliver with this weaponized and miscarriage of justice."



They have to show empathy by Trump by saying they are going to be a more viable vehicle of the MAGA agenda. I don't see any way they can get out of it. If they do that and they're articulate and reiterate this populist agenda while saying they are angry about what they are doing to Trump, they are going to make sure nobody suffers like Donald Trump again, I think they have a pathway to break out. But we will see if that happens.



I think that no president has done more to destroy the United States than Joe Biden. He has got a trifecta -- he is corrupt, he's suffering from cognitive decline, maybe we could see the D-word, dementia. And none of his agenda polls above 45%. He is really a disaster.



So, when you look at the Republican alternative, you think well, we have an ex-president running. We haven't had that since 1912. He had a successful tenure but he was also the first nominee to be indicted. We have never seen anything -- nobody thought anybody would dare do that. And so it's a very strange election. And just when you think it's going to be a landslide for the Republicans, you got to remember that that national Republican committee has lost seven out of the last eight popular votes. They haven't even won 51% since George H.W. Bush did in 1988.



So they have been very successful with local regional issues. But, when it gets to that national ticket, whether it's Bob Dole or John McCain or Mitt Romney, they don't do well.



They can't count on the gymnastics of the Electoral College. They need to reunite around a candidate, and have a unity party, and win 55% of the vote, and take the Senate, and stop the madness.

Victor Davis Hanson said Wednesday on FNC's "The Ingraham Angle" that Republicans need to unite behind former President Trump: