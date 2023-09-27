REPORTER: The Senate's bipartisan proposal, what do you make of it? Would you support it if McCarthy brought it to the floor?



REP. BYRON DONALDS: No. Are you kidding me?



REPORTER: Why?



DONALDS: Well, first of all, you continue spending, you have $6.2 billion for Ukraine, and they do nothing to secure our Southern border, that is just a non-starter, the Senate needs to get real. You've all seen the images at the southern border, it has to stop immediately. And this government should not continue to be funded if we do not secure our border.



REPORTER: Walk us through the idea that there are 77 Democrats and Republicans, that's a big -- more than three-quarters.



DONALDS: That just means they're wrong.



REPORTER: 77 senators are wrong?



DONALDS: If you look at $33 trillion in debt, 77 senators have been wrong for a long time up here. Just because they come to some silly agreement over there, that changes nothing about our country. That doesn't mean that they're right, that just means that they're weak.



REPORTER: Congressman, it is a 45-day stop-gap measure, why not just wait and have the fight at another date?



DONALDS: Because this town always wants to wait and have the fight at another date. It never comes. There are people back home who have seen this play time and time again, and they are frustrated with it. So even though there is a continuing measure that I offered that would actually secure our Southern border, and cut 8% off the top of our federal government, at least that is a positive step in a direction to get our fiscal house in order and secure our border. The Senate is not doing that.



REPORTER: Where are you on getting the votes for that?



DONALDS: We're working on it. Everything is a work in progress.



REPORTER: Is that the C.R. you think the Speaker would put on the floor on Friday?



DONALDS: No, I think even that one is going to have some adjustments because there are things the conference wants to see. I think our conference wants to cut spending even more than that, I fully support that. Our conference wants to have a real debt commission to study ways to get the mandatory side of our spending under control because that has to happen as well. There are some other things they want to see.



REPORTER: So you're a no on it, as it stands now?



DONALDS: A no on what?



REPORTER: On McCarthy's plan for the C.R.



DONALDS: He hasn't stipulated -- he's probably doing it now in conference, I should probably go in and see what he's saying, so let me see what he says he wants to do before I render judgment on that.



But on the Senate's thing, nope.



REPORTER: At the top, you said we shouldn't fund the government unless we secure the border. Are you saying you're willing to shut down the government if you don't get the border policies you want?



DONALDS: No I'm saying Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer are willing to shut it down if they don't keep their border open. Because that is what they're doing.



REPORTER: But, but Senate leaders put forward a bipartisan C.R. to keep the government open and then you can deal with this border issue afterward. So how can you place the blame on Democrats and Biden for shutting down the government?



DONALDS: Well that's very easy because we all see what's happening at the Southern border, Congress today can say we are going to change policy because this is not working. You don't need more time to work on it. We all know the policies that are needed to get it done. They don't want to do it.



REPORTER: But why tank the government, and why shut down the government over border policy?



DONALDS: I've been very clear, my position is to close the border and keep the government open. That is my position. The position of Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden is to leave the government open and then leave the border open. That does not work for the American people.



REPORTER: But you guys couldn't even advance some of these proposals back in July. Shouldn't that -- I know you passed one bill back in July, if you get down the train tracks here seven weeks later and say you need to meet with the president, which is what the Speaker said yesterday, to do the border, which I know you guys have said for a long time. But shouldn't that have been taken care of earlier?



DONALDS: Again, we put forward our proposal. What did the Senate do? We put forward our proposal on border security, H.R. 2, it has passed the House. Did the Senate do anything with this proposal? Have the decided to maybe debate the House's proposal? No. Did Chuck Schumer lead an envoy of senators to the Southern border for a fact-finding mission (this place loves fact-finding missions) to see what is going on at the Southern border? No. They've done nothing.



They come and say they want money. Well if you want money, I want to secure the Southern border of our nation, period.



