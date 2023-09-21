Saudi Crown Prince MBS: "Do We Have Bad Laws? Yes, We Are Changing That"

KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: We are not proud of all of our laws in Saudi Arabia.



BRET BAIER: There was an Associated Press article that just came out a couple of weeks ago with the headline that said "Saudi Man Receives Death Penalty For Posts Online, Latest Case In Wide-Ranging Crackdown On Dissent." I guess with his post on X, formerly Twitter. So, one, is that true? And, two, are you changing that aspect?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: Yeah. Shamely it's true. Something I do not like.



BRET BAIER: Can't you change that?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: We are doing our best to do that. We already have a few laws. We changed tens of laws in Saudi Arabia. The list have more than 1,000 items. In the cabinet, they have only 150 lawyers so I'm trying to prioritize the change day by day, but we are not happy with that we are ashamed of that, but the judicial system has to follow the laws and I cannot tell a judge that, "Do that and ignore the law," because that will -- that's against the rule of law. But do we have bad laws? Yes. We are changing that, yes.



BRET BAIER: Do you think that guy is going to get killed for the post?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: I believe there are a few steps and trials. I'm hoping that in the next phase of trials, the judge there is more experienced, and they might look at it totally different.



BRET BAIER: Recently in the U.S. we remembered the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. As you know 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis. And the 9/11 victims' families, you know, they make their feelings clear, especially around the anniversary, that they believe there is intelligence that somehow links the Saudi government to supporting or facilitating those hijackers.



What do you say to those 9/11 families 22 years later?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: That I'm very sorry that anyone lost anyone in anyone's family. No one wants to lose their family, especially in a way like that. Yes, there were 15 Saudis in that being planned by Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden planned also a lot of attacks inside Saudi Arabia. It doesn't make any sense that we work with a guy who is doing terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, and after that, and killing Saudis and foreign people at that time in Saudi Arabia. He is our enemy and American enemy.



The main attempt for Osama bin Laden, and that's by reports, the main attempt by Osama bin Laden is to recruit as much as he can Saudis, to be sure that he creates a problem between America and Saudi Arabia. So, if people in America fall for that, that means he succeeded in his plan.



BRET BAIER: You are credited with going after extremist Jihadi extremism in the country.



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: The country was conservative before. Saudi Arabia was conservative. America was conservative before. Time change. Reform comes. That's what is happening in Saudi Arabia.



BRET BAIER: After the Khashoggi killing, President Biden called Saudi Arabia a "pariah nation" and he visited here and he had the closed fist pump. Then it is an open hand here at the G-20, with a warm hand and a smile thanking you for your leadership, at the G-20. It's fair to say the relationship with Saudi is complicated. How would you describe your current relationship with President Biden?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: The only thing that doesn't change in politics is that it is changing. So, always a change in politic that serve your goals as a nation. We have today great work with President Biden.



We are working in the big network we are building between India, Saudi Arabia, Europe, we are working with peace arrangement with Israel and Palestine. We have the longest cease-fire in Yemen, and there is a lot of good progress to create a political solution, and we have a lot of work and security, stability in the region also beyond in Ukraine. We have amazing work and technology, R & D, 6-G investment, America and space industry. And many areas. So, the agenda between Saudi Arabia and America today is really interesting and we have amazing relation with President Biden.



BRET BAIER: You talk with him behind the scenes. In the U.S. right now there is a lot of focus even from his own party about his age. He is 80. You are 38, as I mentioned. You have worked with him. You have met with him. What's your assessment?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: He is sharp. He is really well-focused. Well prepared. That's what I see.



BRET BAIER: Yeah.



Are you following American politics closely? Do you have a lot of time?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: Sometimes. Mostly I try to follow what's really affecting Saudi Arabia. But I follow sometime American politics.



BRET BAIER: Is it hard to deal with the U.S. when the administrations change every four to eight years, and maybe foreign policy changes?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: Well, sometimes, you know, changes in any country always create like let's say a period of negotiation. So, we are used to that. When any administration start to change in America we start to talk and negotiate what we have together. And what obstacles we have in that relation and what plan we need to work on it in the next few years.



BRET BAIER: You had a good relationship with former President Trump, then-president, and his administration. You know, there is several investigations right now with President Biden and his son Hunter the money he took in from a country company in Ukraine and from China. And whether that had an effect on Biden in the decisions he made.



In the Trump administration, you had a really close relationship with the president's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. After he left, the Saudi fund made reportedly a $2 billion investment in Jared's new fund he was launching and managing. Do you think it sends the wrong message, even if there wasn't a tit-for-tat, I will give you this and you get that?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: We look to opportunities and investment. We have a lot of investment around the globe with other people and connectivity.



BRET BAIER: If Trump becomes president again, you'll leave the $2 billion with Jared Kushner?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: It's a commitment that PIF hyas and when PIF have investment with investor around the globe, they keep it.



BRET BAIER: Would it affect your decisions with a new Trump administration with that sitting there?



KING MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN: Saudi Arabia is so big. So I'm quite sure mostly any person around the world, directly or indirectly has something to do with Saudi Arabia.

