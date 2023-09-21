Subscribe
Biden and Trump Court Labor, The Second GOP Debate, and New Polling on the First Amendment
Tom Bevan
September 21, 2023
RealClearPolitics Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, White House correspondent Phil Wegmann, and Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
Joe Biden
First Amendment
Censorship
Donald Trump
Gop Debate
UAW
Labor Unions
