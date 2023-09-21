"Barstool Sports" CEO Dave Portnoy Confronts Washington Post Reporter Writing Hit Piece On Him

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive https://t.co/DEnmsgUt8W — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

"Barstool Sports" CEO Dave Portnoy shared this conversation with Washinton Post reporter Emily Heil, who was trying to influence sponsors to pull out of his "Pizzafest" event.Portnoy asked why she didn't ask him for comment before reaching out to advertisers with this message: "We are planning to write about the festival and how some of the sponsors and participants have drawn criticism by seeming to associate themselves with Dave Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior.""It seemed like you were going to try to shame sponsors for being associated with me and put them in a box, when I know they all love me, but nobody wants the Washington Post writing an article 'sponsor associated with racist piece of sh*t,' Nobody wants that!" he told her. "That's what you're trying to do, and even on this call that's pretty clear what you're trying to do.""We started the call with you saying you never said anything negative, and then I read back an email and you said, oh I did on that one.""I said I sent a number of emails and that one was the most pointed because I was trying to press them to respond," the Washington Post reporter said.Portnoy replied: "You could have just as easily said, 'What's your involvement? Are you proud to be involved with somebody who has done so much for the pizza and service industries?' Right? That could have been an email?"