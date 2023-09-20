Back to Videos

Rep. Spartz to AG Garland: Are You Aware That Americans Are Afraid Of Being Persecuted By Their Own Government?

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date September 20, 2023
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who was born in Soviet Ukraine, admonished Attorney General Merrick Garland at Wednesday's House Judiciary hearing. Spartz said the Durham report makes the FBI look like the KGB, adding the DOJ has a "nice playbook."

"It's like KGB. But when I read Durham reports, we have this -- you have a nice, you know, playbook," Spartz said. "First, let's have a special counsel and then you don't have to answer any questions here. Then let's extend slow walk investigation on Hillary Clinton, on Hunter. Everything is slow walk. We were very quick on Donald Trump, but you were very slow walk."


REP. VICTORIA SPARTZ: Attorney General, you had a very moving statement about your grandparents coming here from Belarus to live in the country without fear of persecution. I grew up in very similar country, Ukraine now. And when I came here as a young person, I believed in the value as an American not to be afraid of my government.

But I wanted to tell you and I want to share with you and get your thoughts on that. Are you aware that a lot of Americans are now afraid of being prosecuted by your department? Are you aware about that? Are you aware of that? I'm just saying are you aware or not?

MERRICK GARLAND: I think that constant attacks on the department and saying that --

VICTORIA SPARTZ: No, it's not attacks. Well, let me -- let me give you an example.

MERRICK GARLAND: I don't know --

VICTORIA SPARTZ: Let me talk about January 6th people.

MERRICK GARLAND: I'm sorry?

VICTORIA SPARTZ: Yeah, there are -- some people came on January 6th. There probably was some people that came on January 6th here, you know, that had bad intent. But a lot of good Americans from my district came here because they are sick and tired of this government not serving them. They came with strollers and the kids.

And there was chaotic situation because the proper security wasn't provided. That's a question that was answered, really why, why we debated for 45 minutes on the floor and didn't stop the debate after the people broke in into the Capitol. But these people came. They were throwing the smoke bombs into the crowd with strollers with kids.

People were showed up -- you know, FBI agent to people's houses. You had in my district, in my town, FBI phone numbers all over the district, please call, call them. People are truly afraid. I just want to make sure, if you're not aware that you are -- and this is a big problem when people are afraid of their own government.

And I'll share some other things. We're talking about justice system. I don't question -- you're probably not a bad person. I don't know you. But what I'll tell you, you are in charge of the department. And people right now feel -- you know, I look at Durham report. And I called on the FISA violations of various of millions of Americans, right?

It's like KGB. But when I read Durham reports, we have this -- you have a nice, you know, playbook. First, let's have a special counsel and then you don't have to answer any questions here. Then let's extend slow walk investigation on Hillary Clinton, on Hunter. Everything is slow walk. We were very quick on Donald Trump, but you were very slow walk.

Then by the time, you know, that investigation ended, statute of limitation expired, and all of your agents need to be tested for amnesia. No one recalls anything, OK? You probably should have as part of your hiring policy. So, no one's held accountable, which was egregious, what happened, you know, in that report.

When I read about them, I can't believe it happened in the United States of America. This is my frustration. I'll be honest with you. Then it's very interesting, you know, regardless what it is, even people in Obama administration raised concerns. You know, how can president sons be serving on, you know, corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs?

Do you understand that it actually can undermine the war in Ukraine and effort and policy? I think these concerns were raised. Obama administration didn't do anything about it. These people are dying right now, and Americans don't trust this president. So, you -- I want to ask you one thing. You know, as you -- you know, I don't need answer because I know you're not going to, but I think you're probably good American and you care.

And a lot of these people are so afraid they cover up this stuff I think in your department, because they're embarrassed that -- what we became as a country, to say that -- what our Department of Justice became. That allows Russians to do propaganda and Chinese. It allows them to destabilize our country.

That is danger to our republic. It is significant danger. And I have just one more question from you. You know, I mean, I agree on corporate crimes and FISA stuff even with Democrats that we need to do a better job. One more question for you. Do you believe that -- you know, you talk about right to vote.

But do you believe that only US citizens should be voting in this election and doing anything to make sure that only eligible people vote in elections?

MERRICK GARLAND: Yes and yes.

VICTORIA SPARTZ: OK, I would like to see that, what you do. Thank you. Yield back.


Latest Political Videos

