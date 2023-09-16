Russell Brand: Coordinated Media Attacks Against Me Are Part Of A Concerted Effort To Control Independent Outlets

RUSSELL BRAND: I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email - one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like my community festival, should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.
These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in books I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuosity, the relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasize into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play?
Particularly when we have seen coordinated media attacks before like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine the mainstream media didn't approve of. And we saw a spate of headlines across the world using the same language. I'm aware that you've been saying in the comments. 'Watch out Russell, they're coming for you. You're getting too close to the truth.' 'Russell Brand did not kill himself.' I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles - 'Russell Brand is a conspiracy theorist,' 'Russell Brand is right-wing.' I'm aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know.
It's been clear to me that there is a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices. I mean my voice along with your voice... I don't mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations. Also, it is worth mentioning there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct in apparently, what seems to be a coordinated attack.
Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen. https://t.co/3T7GjBddA5— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2023