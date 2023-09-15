Back to Videos

Mollie Hemingway: Ignatius Column A Message From The People Who Run Washington For Biden To Drop Out

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date September 15, 2023
The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway on Friday told 'Special Report' host Bret Baier that The Washington Post's David Ignatius's column calling for President Biden not to seek a second term was a signal from "the people who run this town."

"Age is just one of his problems that he is facing right now," Hemingway said of Biden. "I think what was interesting, not just this follow-up Washington Post piece saying the Democrats should have a more active primary than the one they're currently having. But that David Ignatius column, I think that is a name that probably doesn't mean that much to people throughout the country. But in Washington D.C. that is a reliable spokesperson for essentially the people who run this town."


"When he was saying it's time for Biden to get out that something a lot of people are talking about. And I think a lot of the people who would like Democrats to win are worried not just about his age but about his record and his scandals. These were all things they were able to keep under wraps the 2020 election and they are signaling they don't think they will be able to do this time."
