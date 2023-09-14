Subscribe
Impeachment, Impending Government Shutdown, and Romney Announces His Retirement
Posted By
Tom Bevan
On Date September 14, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and culture editor at The Federalist news site Emily Jashinsky join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
Impeachment Inquiry
,
Joe Biden
,
Kevin McCarthy
,
Mitt Romney
,
Donald Trump
,
Republican Party
