Youngkin on Education: Progressive Left Emphasizing "Equal Outcomes Over Excellence" While Pushing Parents Out Of Kids' Life

SHANNON BREAM: I was struck by this headline I saw a few days ago. It says this: "Democrats and Republicans have been talking about school reform for years while everything has gotten worse." This is written by an English teacher in Dallas. He says Republicans are marginally better than Democrats, but they really haven't articulated a clear vision on this issue. What can your party do better?



GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: Well, let me just begin with the fact that there’s nothing more important than ensuring a quality education for our children. The future of Virginia, the future of America will be built by them and they need to be prepared to take on the challenges and take advantage of opportunities that are ahead of them.



And when I came into the role as governor of Virginia, I was elected in November of 2021, I came into a Virginia that had been at the heart of the parents matter movement. And what we saw, of course, was, first of all, an effort to systematically lower expectations by the progressive left as standards were lowered. On top of that, parents were pushed out of their children's lives.



And on top of that, schools were shut for an unnecessary period of time. Virginia was 44th in the nation in getting kids back into school and learning loss as a result has been catastrophic. And so, we went to work right away, first, raising expectation and, second, empowering parents and making sure that they are at the head of the table in their children’s lives.



And, finally, the fact we have to combat persistent learning loss, where Virginia which used to have the best schools, all of a sudden, was ranked bottom of the pack in fourth grade reading and math and learning loss.



And so, we have lost -- we have launched the high intensity tutoring program in order to help particularly our third through eighth graders regain what they’ve lost. We’ve got a whole generation that’s at risk and we need to go to work right now. We have been clear in our policies. We have been and systematic in moving forward, and I think we owe it to these children who will, in fact, define our future.



BREAM: You mentioned this week that the test scores that came in were not great. There’s room for improvement in Virginia, as their in many places. So, you talked about this program that you launched.



There are critics out there, not surprisingly. The head of the Virginia Education Association, James Fedderman, says this: After two years, all he has to show is a string of bungled proposals, administrative scandals, a proposed budget with cuts to K-12 spending in the second year, and stagnating test results.



Are challenges bigger than you anticipated? Is that a fair criticism?



YOUNGKIN: I, first of all, want to step back and say, as we came in as -- came in as new administration, what we inherited was a group of children who had been in fact damaged by schools closed and lowered expectations. And, of course, what’s clear is third through eighth graders have never been taught the foundational elements that were going to underpin the rest of their education.



And so, the learning loss was not only deep, but it’s persistent and therefore, we’ve got to put politics down and go to work. And that’s why this high-intensity tutoring program is so important. It is three to five hours a week of tutoring for reading and math in the classroom, either before or during the day or after school systems get to decide.



It’s not going to cost families a penny. It’s being funded by the state and we have this moment where we see almost two-thirds of our third through eighth graders at risk or failing their math standards and more than half at risk to fail or failing their reading standards.



There’s no time for political jargon. It’s time to go to work and we’ve got to get this done now. We have a whole generation that’s at risk.



BREAM: Yeah, we wanted this to be a very bipartisan discussion today. We repeatedly asked the U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona to come and join us on the show. We were turned down. We offered a pretape interview. We were turned down for that.



He has been out on a bit of a back-to-school tour. I want to play you a little bit of what he says about Republicans.



MIGUEL CARDONA, EDUCATION SECRETARY: We have a party that’s bent on creating division so that they could privatize schools.



BREAM: He says that division shows toxic disrespect for LGBTQ people, that you’re banning books. He says that’s your party.



YOUNGKIN: I believe this is representative of what the progressive left has been championing, which is, first, you don't know what’s good for your children. We’re going to push parents out of their kid's life. Second of all, we are -- we are going to emphasize equal outcomes over excellence and make sure that all children get the same education when, in fact, we know that one size fits all means one size fits none.



And then, finally, on top of that, no one can argue with the fact that we have seen just catastrophic learning loss across this country because of bad policies by the progressive left. This is not a political statement, it’s common sense.



And on top of that, one of the biggest challenges we see today in Virginia and across the country is chronic absenteeism. What they taught our kids and families was being not in school, thinking their 12-inch screen was quality education was okay.



Well, what we know is it’s not okay. And we got to get kids back in the classroom. We’ve got to give them intensive support and we’ve got to rescue this generation that’s at risk.



BREAM: So, let’s talk some of the policies that your administration has put forward. Mike Emanuel was reporting about some of the controversial ones there, where you giving guidance to school districts that they need to have kids using facilities and functioning with the gender assigned at birth. And also that parents have to approve of a minor student is asking for changes to names and pronouns, those kinds of things.



A judge in New Jersey has blocked similar policies that parents are backing up there. He says -- he’s worried about evidence of mental health issues, suicide, illicit drug dependency, and infliction of physical or emotional harm by immediate family members for students who are forced to reveal these things.



So, first of all, how do you -- do you acknowledge those potential risks? And, second, you’ve got a number of districts who say they’re not going to comply, can you enforce it?



YOUNGKIN: Let me just start with where our policies are rested. It's empowering parents to be engaged in their children's lives. And the previous policies specifically excluded parents, and we know this is not right.



A child can't go on a field trip without -- without parental consent. A child in school can’t get an aspirin or Tylenol without parental consent. How in the world is it -- is it appropriate for a child to be guided and counseled by folks that are outside of their family on this most important issues when they’re questioning their identity at school?



Parents must be at the head of the table. This isn’t controversial. The issue at hand is that, of course, there are protections in place if there’s abuse at home and those protections are appropriate.



And this is where this argument becomes politicized. Let’s just start with the truth, that family counseling is the most effective counseling. Parents have a right in Virginia, fundamental rights to make decisions with regards to their child’s education, their upbringing and their care. It’s clear. We are going to make sure that parents have that right.



And finally, the school divisions that are thinking that they have a choice here don't. Our attorney general, Jason Miyares, came out with a very, very clear opinion that it is in code, passed by the previous administration and signed by the previous Democrat governor, that I will issue model policies and the local school divisions will adopt policies consistent with those.



There’s no choice here. The only choice they have is to adopt policies that are exactly the ones that we have laid out or ones that are consistent with them. Unfortunately, they’ve been -- they’ve been mistaken in their belief and they need to go back and adopt policies consistent with the ones we passed.





