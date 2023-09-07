Back to Podcasts

Mask Mandates and the Return of Pandemic Politics

Tom Bevan
September 7, 2023
With new COVID cases on the rise, are Americans ready for a return to debates over mask mandates, school closings, and vaccine safety? We also take a look at whether an increasingly partisan press is healthy for American democracy and how congressional redistricting may help determine which party wins the House in 2024. RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and senior elections analyst Sean Trende join moderator Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
