Trump: These Cases Were Brought By Biden, "These Are Campaign Cases"

Former President Donald Trump in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday
explained how he will campaign against President Joe Biden while on trial.
HH: Do you look forward to debating the Afghanistan collapse with whomever their nominee is, whether it’s President Biden, Vice President Harris, Governor Newsom? Do you want to debate Afghanistan with them?
DT: Well, it was one of the worst decisions. I was the one that got us so we were getting out. We were getting out after being there for decades. We were getting out. It wasn’t good for us. It was very bad for us. And you know, it’s interesting. We still pay them billions of dollars a year. We send them like money that’s like water. I don’t get it. If we’re going to send them money, then tell them to send us back the equipment that Biden left there. I said I want every nail, I want every screw, every tank, every plane. I even want the hangars that they built, their portable hangars, big canvas, portable hangars. I want everything. And it was all coming out, and then this terrible, terrible election took place, and our borders became open, and Afghanistan was just so horrible. I do believe it was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. And all of it comes with…
HH: So Mr. President, how are you going to make that point?
DT: …including inflation, including a bad economy, and including inflation. And even that, they try and say oh, inflation’s wonderful. What about for the last three years where bacon is five times higher than it was just a few years ago?
HH: But how are you going to make these points, Mr. President, if you’re in trial? I think the first trial is scheduled for March. The Atlanta trial is going to be televised. It’s going to be a mess. How are you going to be able to campaign and make these points if you’re sitting behind a defendant’s table in a courtroom?
DT: Well, we’ll be asking for many dismissals of many of these fake cases. These are fake cases. These are cases that were brought by, look, these cases were brought by Biden. These are campaign cases. Nobody’s done it except in banana republics. These aren’t cases. These are cases that were brought by political opponents. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. The public gets it. That’s why I’m beating him by so much, and it’s why I’m beating every Republican by so much, among other things, to be honest, because we had a great, we had a great run as president. We had the greatest economy ever. I rebuilt the military. I got the biggest tax cuts in history, and we were going for more. We were energy independent. Think of it. Now, we don’t even know what we’re doing with energy. Now, we’re going to all-electric cars, but we don’t have any electricity. We don’t have the grid. Over the weekend, California had brownouts and blackouts, and they want to go to electric cars. They can’t take care of what they have now. And people want to drive for more than an hour. You know, I’ll tell you…
HH: But I do think even if you get some of these dismissed, and I think some of these indictments will be dismissed if you get an interlocutory appeal. And I’m not sure. Number one, do you think you could get a fair trial in D.C. or Atlanta?
DT: No, I can’t. No. No.
HH: So when is the transfer of trial motion going to be made in D.C?
DT: But I think this motion to dismiss will be in Florida. They are political indictments, and even the ones like Atlanta, let’s call them local, more local, they’re all run out of the DOJ. Manhattan is run out of the DOJ. They actually took their top guy, put him in to run the Manhattan office, okay? What they’ve done is so corrupt, and nobody’s ever seen, and we’re asking for dismissals. We will be asking for virtually dismissals of most of it. And the public agrees with it, and the public agrees with me. These are, this is a disgrace to our country. This is called election interference. If I weren’t running, or if I was in fourth place instead of being in first place by 50 points or more, 50. Did you see over the weekend? 50 points. If I were in third place or fifth place or something like some of these guys where they’re at 1% and 2% and zero, this wouldn’t be happening, none of it. It’s happening because I’m beating Biden, and it’s only because I did what I did. What I did to Hillary, it shocked them. They said we can never let this happen again. They cheated like dogs. So we got many more, millions, as you know, millions and millions more votes the second time. I did much better the second time than I did the first. And they know that better than anybody. And now, we’re going to do it again, and we’re going to win. And if we don’t win, our country is finished. I really believe that. Our country is finished.