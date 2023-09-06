Rep. Malliotakis on Immigration: This Is Happening On Purpose, They Are Trying To Disrupt Our Nation

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX BUSINESS: So, New York Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis has been protesting New York City's leaders, as well as the Biden administration, over the handling of this migrant crisis.



Congresswoman, one of the things that stands out to me is the infighting amongst the Democrats. So easy to wave the banner and quote the Statue of Liberty and the grand colossus and all these sort of things when it just feels like migrants are going into these small Republican towns in Texas and the Southern border.



REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS (R-NY): Yes, look, this is a case of the Democrats' rhetoric, their sanctuary policies, their open border policies finally catching up to them.



They accused Republicans who wanted simply to have secure borders and have a process in place so we know who is coming in and out of our country to be racist, to be anti-immigrants. That couldn't be further from the truth.



I represent a community that is made up of immigrants, including my own parents. And the people in my community are saying, hey, we followed the rules. We did everything right. We never asked for anything. Why are we now being subjected to pay for the housing, the food, the health care, the education of people who are coming over our border?



They're doing so illegally. As a matter of fact, half to two-thirds of the individuals who are claiming asylum are being rejected in court when they finally get their court date. So, they are taking advantage of our country's generosity. And we cannot allow that to happen, nor is it safe.



And, as you know, and your network has been reporting, we have individuals who are being smuggled by ISIS. We have individuals that are being human- trafficked by the drug cartels. Those are the individuals who are taking advantage of this system. We can't allow this to continue. It's not safe. It's not sustainable.



And it's absolutely wrong what our mayor and our governor are doing to continue to incentivize it. And the fact that Schumer won't bring up our Border Security Act really is a disgrace.



PAYNE: Over the weekend, former New York Democratic Governor David Paterson said that he agrees with you that the Biden administration is botching this. Take a listen.



FMR. GOV. DAVID PATERSON (D-NY): Shout-out goes to Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis, who I think explains the whole situation and how it all happened better than anybody.



And she's talking about the fact that, had they planned for this prior to sending the migrants, how the Federal Park Service and all the -- a lot of the service agencies could have prepared for it in the states where the migrants were going to be sent. Instead, they didn't do that.



She also points out that these asylum hearings are not going in the favor of the migrants. They're about 50 percent. So, if you could calculate that from the very beginning, that would have been a reason not to allow that many people to come in. And I couldn't agree more.



So, with both sides criticizing the handling of this crisis in New York, why isn't the Biden administration listening?



Why isn't some -- why aren't leaders in the Democratic Party doing something about this?



MALLIOTAKIS: Look, they're obviously doing this on purpose. They're trying to disrupt our society. They're trying to disrupt our nation.



They're actually causing great havoc within communities, because, as you mentioned earlier, there's a lot of infighting over this. I wish the other Democrats from New York would have the same common sense as David Paterson. If you look at our mayor, he continues to misinterpret the right to shelter law, continues to insist that New Yorkers have a responsibility to house all these individuals.



Our governor, she keeps asking for more federal funds to continue to incentivize these individuals. She even wants to cut the line for Section 8, when we have citizens waiting on the list for years, veterans, domestic violence victims.



This is her priority to give these illegal immigrants the first dibs on Section 8. It is outrageous. And I blame everyone from the president down to my mayor, who continues to incentivize this and Chuck Schumer. Where is Chuck Schumer? Here's a guy who who's been sitting on this legislation.



MALLIOTAKIS: But he won't let the members who were elected to represent their states to vote on H.R.2, our Border Security Act. He needs to do that right away.



PAYNE: So that brings up the -- something that you have been sort of controversial recently, but it's -- we have talked about this in the past, Staten Island seceding, being its own entity, its own city, if it were.



You're now making a push for that right now, right?



MALLIOTAKIS: Well, I think we have to push for it, because the reality is, we pay a higher effective tax rate than any other borough in the city of New York. Yet we are being subjected to policies that we did not vote for.



We did not vote for the mayor. We did not vote for the governor. We did not vote for the president. Yet, combined, we are suffering as a result of these policies, particularly from the city of New York. And so I think a lot of my colleagues and also residents want to -- want this reconsidered.



There was a referendum 30 years ago; 65 percent said they wanted it. But the problem is, the state legislature and the city council have to be the ones to let us go. We often call ourselves a forgotten borough. When it comes to transportation, health care, the city doesn't give us our fair share.



But if it comes to charging us a higher effective property tax rate, or when it comes to putting these shelters in our district, then, all of a sudden, they remember where Staten Island is. And so it's a real double standard. And I don't think we should be taking it anymore. We should be moving forward with looking how we can secede from the city and self- govern.

