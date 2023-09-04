Pence: "It Should Not Take That Long" To Defeat The Russians; U.S. Must Spend More In Ukraine

"Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that we're there as long as it takes... I'm going to tell you, it shouldn't take that long," Pence said during an interview on "FOX News Sunday" (full interview here).
"I really do believe that what we need is to provide the resources, the -- the equipment, the missiles, the aircraft that Ukraine needs to repel that Russian invasion in a much more rapid pace than the Biden administration has done."
SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS: One of the other areas of foreign policy, where there’s divide not only on that debate stage but really within the GOP here in Washington is about continued funding for Ukraine. The White House has asked for another $24 billion to be committed. They’re tying that to domestic aid. We’ll talk about that as there is criticism that needs to be broken apart.
But in the meantime, GOP House member Mark Alford wrote in "The Hill", an opinion piece. He’s on House Armed Services as well. And he says basically, he’s not going to support any more money going to Ukraine without a few things.
He needs a clear direction from the White House, what are policies? Where is this money? What are the measuring sticks?
He goes on to say, we can’t afford to continue down this path, mounting expenses, rising inflation, and escalating national debt necessitate a responsible approach.
So, for you, where do you draw the line either in measuring whatever objectives are there in Ukraine or saying no more U.S. tax dollars or depletion of our military weapons which we’ve gotten signals are in a dangerous level, especially should be drawn into a conflict involving China and Taiwan?
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Well, I want to agree with Congressman Alford that I think President Joe Biden has done a terrible job explaining what our natural interest is in Ukraine. There’s a lot of these gauzy speeches he’s given about defending democracy.
Look, I believe we need to continue to provide the Ukrainian military the resources they need to repel the Russian invasion, because I have no doubt, Shannon, that if Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, he’s going to cross a border of a NATO country where we will be required under Article Five to send our troops.
But let me also say, I want to strongly agree with him that this economy is struggling, I know you got another guest coming on, of the Biden administration trying to make a case that Bidenomics is working. But nobody is buying Bidenomics.
You know, I was in Iowa this week and I told people, you know, inflation is 40-year high, mortgage rates are at a 22-year high. Two out of three Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.
Bidenomics has been a failure for American families, and I really believe the time has come for us to offer vision for renewing this economy, tackling inflation.
But it doesn't mean we give up our role of the leader of the free world. As I said back in that debate, I -- anybody that says that we can't be leader of the free world and get this economy moving and secure our border and deal with all the issues that American people are dealing with, anybody who thinks we can't do both of those things got a pretty small view of the greatest on Earth. We can do both with the right Republican leadership in the White House.
BREAM: What is the measuring stick, though, for where our obligation to Ukraine begins and ends?
PENCE: Well, Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that we're there as long as it takes. And, Shannon, I’m going to tell you, it shouldn't take that long. We're the arsenal of democracy and, frankly, the Biden administration has been -- has been providing support to the Ukrainian military in dribs and drabs. They recently approved the transfer of F-16s.
They promised tanks back in January, they're still not there. You know, I really do believe that what we need is to provide the resources, the -- the equipment, the missiles, the aircraft that Ukraine needs to repel that Russian invasion in a much more rapid pace than the Biden administration has done. And I'm going to continue to champion that.
Look, we're the leader of the free world. And if America is not leading the free world, it's not being led. And we're -- today Joe Biden has left a vacuum on the world stage that China and Russia are working every day to fill.