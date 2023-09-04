Mollie Hemingway: GOP Needs To Start Coming to Terms Trump Likely to Be Nominee

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway in an interesting exchange with Marc Thiessen on Monday's 'Special Report' said that the Republican party needs to accept that former President Donald Trump will be the nominee and a unified party is needed if they want to win.
THIESSEN: If you have that many people on the debate stage and nobody winnows out, then Trump wins. It's that simple. I think probably that they ought to be doing, what the RNC ought to be doing is every debate the bar should be higher. It should be five percent in the polls to make the next debate, seven percent, 10 percent, until you have one or two people competing for the primary to challenge Trump. And then you have a Trump versus one person primary or else it's over. Right now, if you look at it, Trump is going to get the nomination if that field doesn't get smaller.
HEMINGWAY: And I do think that does affect how people should be thinking here. Trump went from having a 17.5 point lead to like 40 points now. He is really consolidating the field. If the Republican Party wants to win, one of the basic truisms of politics if they want a unified party. So dealing with the reality that I would say it's probably a 95 percent chance or better that Trump will be the nominee, the Republican Party should probably start thinking about whether they actually want to win in 2024 with that reality of who the nominee will be.
THIESSEN: In the early primary states, that's not the case. Trump has got 43 percent, 42 percent in South Carolina, in Iowa. So you have got in the early primary states a six in 10 Republicans who want somebody else.
HEMINGWAY: Yes. It's also true that the people who are dominating the field, whether it's Trump -- Trump, obviously, is kind of huge leader, but also DeSantis, and Ramaswamy, a lot of people say that they are like Trump. They are like Trump because those policies are very popular with Republican voters. They like what they had in the Trump administration. That's why they like candidates who are like that and they do not seem to like the candidates who are --
EMANUEL: And a bunch of the candidates, Phil, were in New Hampshire today, but the former president not really doing a whole lot on the campaign trail.
WEGMANN: What I find fascinating about former President Trump is that he is many ways running not just as the frontrunner but as the establishment candidate. To Mollie's point, a lot of these guys are trying to differentiate themselves from the former president in terms of tone and style, but they are adopting very similar policies. And I think what that shows is that at least among the primary electorate, there is a consolidation when it comes to ideology and issue set. And so to this next debate in California, these guys are going to be hell-pressed to get to the front.