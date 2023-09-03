"No Labels" Co-Chair Larry Hogan: 70 Percent Of The American People Don't Want Trump Or Biden

LARRY HOGAN: No Labels is not an effort to try to help Donald Trump and to be a spoiler for Joe Biden. I don't think there's a soul in this organization that's - that's trying to promote Donald Trump. And, you know, it's - it's -- we don't get into the process and how and why.



Basically, you got to think about, how do -- why are we in this situation? We're in this situation because we have two potential terrible nominees of the two major parties that 70 percent of the people in America don't want. That's what No Labels is about. It's a citizen saying, maybe we have to try something else.



ROBERT COSTA: To your -- the point you just made, does that mean a Republican, like yourself, in your mold perhaps, or even you, has to be at the top of the No Labels ticket, should there be a No Labels ticket?



LARRY HOGAN: I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it's Trump and Biden. Again, I'm still - again, still trying to work -- make sure we can get a good Republican nominee. And this doesn't -- is no longer necessary.



But it has to be a good ticket that can actually win. You know, I would only be in it to win it. Nobody's trying to spoil anything. This is about actually receiving a majority of the votes.



And I would say the last time we had somewhat of a successful third-party run it was Ross Perot who dropped out of the race and had all kinds of problems, and came back in and still was at about 20 percent. But he was a Republican who ran as an independent and took - you know, most people would argue, I think he drew from both sides, but it didn't, you know, hurt the Democrat, it hurt - hurt the Republican.



ROBERT COSTA: And the Ross Perot experience in 1992, he gets about 19 percent of the popular vote - But it's very difficult to win the White House in a system that's the Electoral College.



LARRY HOGAN: It's - that's very true. It's -- you know, it's something that's never really happened. I mean, but we're at a point where we've never been in America, so we just don't know.



And - and you know that things change. We have eight months to figure this out. We don't know who -- where we're going to be as a country. We don't know who the potential candidates might be. But it very well may be the first time in our history where the American public is really hungry for something like this.



ROBERT COSTA: If people are frustrated with the Democrats and the Republicans, maybe they are looking for an alternative. But No Labels, the group you're the honorary co-chairman of, has not released its list of donors. They are under the cloud of the election law where they can not be disclosed to the public.



Do you believe No Labels now, or at some point in the future, is going to have to offer Americans clarity about who's spending money on No Labels in order to win the public's trust if they want to move forward?



LARRY HOGAN: Sure. Well, you know, it's a tax exempt, you know, citizen -- grassroots citizen organization, just like thousands of others. And that's just what the rules are. They're not a political party. They - they don't have a candidacy they're behind. They're not backing on.



If, in fact, it became a campaign, they, obviously, would have to follow all the same rules that all the rest of the campaigns do. But right now there's just an awful lot of attacks and criticism because they're really worried that this - this kind of citizen uprising is gaining a lot of traction and they're really concerned about the two weak nominees that they might be faced with.



ROBERT COSTA: Well, to your point, there is concern, especially among allies of the White House, that a Democratic independent ticket would pull from Biden.



But let's -- let's be real. If Trump is going to end up -- looks like the nominee come January or February of next year, are you, Larry Hogan, open to being atop a No Labels ticket as a Republican-type candidate with No Labels?



LARRY HOGAN: It's not something I'm pursuing.



ROBERT COSTA: I know it's not - we know you're not pursuing it, but is it - is it at least open door?



LARRY HOGAN: It - it - it - I'm hoping we don't get to that point. I have not closed the door to that. If I believe that we can actually win the race, we have a strong ticket, that those two major candidate are weak, we might have to try to pull off something that's never been done, which is sort of what I did in Maryland.



ROBERT COSTA: Do you believe there's actually going to be a No Labels ticket or not next year?



LARRY HOGAN: I think there's a good likelihood that there -- there could be. I - I don't know the odds. And, you know, there's a lot of things that have to happen.



Again, I'm still hopeful that - I don't -- I'm not sure sitting here today that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the two nominees of the major parties or whether this ever lifts off the ground. But if in fact that's the case, I do believe that this group has a chance to get access to the ballot in all 50 states. And if they put together, you know, a really great ticket and ran a perfect campaign, that they would actually have a shot to be, not just a spoiler, but to be in it to win it.

