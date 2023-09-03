Bill Maher: The Woke Believe In Race First And Foremost, Like The KKK

Bill Maher and Joe Rogan talk about how "woke" ideology is different from liberalism during a conversation last week
.
JOE ROGAN: You are like a 90's liberal. Liberals back when they were more reasonable before they became leftists. And now every liberal has to be a leftist. If you want to be on the team, you have to subscribe to the most fringe ideas that the team is promoting. I get in trouble with that too... I didn't change, everybody else changed. It got really weird, what you're allowed to disagree with and not disagree with.
BILL MAHER: I'm always trying to make the case that liberal is a different animal than woke. Because it is. You can be woke with all the nonsense that now implies, but don't say that somehow it is an extension of liberalism. It is most often an undoing of liberalism. You can have your points of view and your positions, but don't try to piggyback on what I have always believed.
I believe, as liberals do, in a color-blind society. The goal is to not see race at all anywhere for any reason. That is what liberals believed, all the way through Obama, going back to Kennedy, and Martin Luther King. That's not what the woke believe. The woke believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan, that we see race first and foremost everywhere.
You can have that position, but don't say it is a liberal position.