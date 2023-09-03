Andrea Mitchell: Joe Biden Is Most Concerned About Losing Key Ally In Mitch McConnell

"It's Mitch McConnell who has been saying openly to the House that he didn't agree to their spending levels that they had changed from the previous budget agreement. So Mitch McConnell is the key to any kind of bipartisan action up there," Mitchell said.
ANDREA MITCHELL: I think the only person more concerned about [McConnell's] future is Joe Biden because the future of a government potential shutdown, of any kind of agreement, it's Mitch McConnell who has been saying openly to the House that he didn't agree to their spending levels that they had changed from the previous budget agreement. So Mitch McConnell is the key to any kind of bipartisan action up there.
But I think – in fairness, I don't think it's age or the concussion. In reading what the neurologists are saying, and they haven't examined him, but from a lot of symptoms that they see in his eyes and in the way he responded he does need medical help because recurrent, if it's a seizure or a small stroke, a TIA, you need help in order to -- there's medication. But this kind of high-pressure job is not the place – not the way to go.