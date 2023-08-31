Tucker Carlson: People Underestimate How Much News Anchors Simply Repeat CIA Talking Points

Tucker Carlson spoke about which CNN anchor he thinks serves as a mouthpiece for the CIA during an interview with podcast host Adam Carolla
:
AAM CAROLLA: What's your take on the Wolf Blitzer types?
TUCKER CARLSON: Take a close look at his history, actually.
ADAM CAROLLA: I'm always like, "Why would he do this?" Why would he say a bunch of stuff he doesn't believe or must know is untrue? He sat there as this sort of elder statesman of news and just sort of lied through Covid and many other subjects. Why would he do that to his legacy?
TUCKER CARLSON: You know, I worked with Wolf for years and never had a problem with him, he was always nice. No one wants to hear it, and I'm sure most won't believe it, but I can tell you having lived it for many years, it is true.
The intel agencies have a big effect on what is broadcast on television, and what you see on Facebook and Google as well. They're all up and down Facebook and Google, as I'm sure you know.
And there are a lot of anchors, including people I know well and have worked with at different networks, I'm thinking of one in particular, a national security reporter, who is just a mouthpiece for the Pentagon and the CIA and is knowingly telling lies on their behalf. It's very, very common and I can think of a number of people at CNN who I know for a fact are doing that exact thing. They're reading government propaganda from the intel agencies knowingly. I'm sure they've got some internal rationale that allows them to get up in the morning and face themselves despite having done something that dishonest. But I'm telling you, bottom line, I know that is a fact. I know that is true, I'm not speculating at all.
In particular, on the national security stuff, there are very well-known national security reporters, I'm thinking of one female national security reporter in particular who just reads lies from the national security state. And it is wildly frustrating.
It would just make me mad, even if -- I don't agree with the lies but even if I did agree with the lies, I would be offended because they are lies. They are lies.
Like when CIA and Pentagon were claiming that Bashar al-Asad used poison gas against his own people. There was no evidence that was true. Maybe it was true, there was no evidence it was true. And I called them out and they could not provide any evidence.
It was a big deal, we killed a lot of people in response. We sent in missiles and killed a lot of people. W took human life in response to that claim, and it was, as far as I can tell, a lie. And every national security reporter on every channel repeated it uncritically.
The Biden administration blew up Nordstream and created the largest act of industrial sabotage in history, the largest manmade CO2 in history -- an environmental crime -- this is a huge deal that this happened, and every national security reporter looked right in the camera and said, "We think Russia did it!"
They knew Russia didn't do it. That's a lie and they knew it was a lie.
I'm not speculating, I spent my life in this business so I've seen it. People underestimate the degree to which the people sitting on the news, possibly even Wolf Blitzer, are repeating talking points from the intel agencies and doing it on purpose.