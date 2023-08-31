Back to Podcasts

Should Mitch McConnell Step Down, Should DeSantis and Newsom Debate, and Kristi Noem for Veep?

Posted By Tom Bevan
August 31, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, White House reporter Phil Wegmann, and national correspondent Susan Crabtree join Andrew Walworth on today's RCP Takeaway podcast.
