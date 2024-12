Vivek Ramaswamy and the Post-Debate Polls: Who Has the Momentum To Take On Trump?

RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon talk about Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and other GOP presidential hopefuls in the wake of last week's debate. What do the latest polls say about who gained and lost ground in their bid for the Republican nomination?