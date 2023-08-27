Xi Van Fleet on Trump Mugshot: We're Seeing A Repeat Of Mao's Cultural Revolution In America Today

Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao's China, told "FOX Friends" that Donald Trump's arrest reminds her of the Cultural Revolution.
XI VAN FLEET: I lived through the most brutal communist regime in China and I witnessed a lot, and now I recount one of the darkest moments I witnessed is the day when the former president of the United States was indicted and mugshot in Georgia prison. I have to say I think America is quickly becoming a communist country and our rule of law has been turned into what Marxists call proletarian dictatorship. The party in power is after its political opposition and it is not just the president, but people like activists are now in jail, as political prisoners in the free country of the United States.
...
Forget about Donald Trump, what is happening in America is that the party in power is abusing their power and going after any opposition, Now it is Donald Trump and MAGA, but eventually, it is everybody because a communist regime does not tolerate any opposition, any dissenting voice. So they are coming after all of us, including those who are cheering now for Trump's indictment and think they are on the winning team. They are not. We all will become victims if we let them succeed.
...
I really have a word for everybody, including the conservatives: learn a little bit about history and about the Cultural Revolution. What's happening here is a repeat. Only when people understand the history and the nature of what's going on, will they wake up. We are dealing with communism, we are dealing with Marxism, who want to transform our country into a dictatorship.