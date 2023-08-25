Oliver Anthony: Cracked Me Up To See "Rich Men North Of Richmond" Question At GOP Debate, That Song Is About Them

OLIVER ANTHONY: The one thing that has bothered me is to see people wrap politics up into all of this. It's aggravating to see people on conservative news try to identify with me like I'm one of them. It's aggravating to see certain musicians and politicians act like we're buddies and act like we're fighting the same struggle here like we're trying to present the same message.
...
It seems like certain people wanna just ride the attention of this song and maybe make their own selves relevant and that's aggravating as hell.
...
It was funny seeing my song at the presidential debate -- cause it’s like I wrote that song about those people. So for them to have to sit there and listen to that, that cracks me up.
Ha ha!
But it was funny seeing the response to it. That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden, it’s a lot bigger than Joe Biden. That song is written about the people on that stage, and a lot more too, not just them, but definitely them.
It's cool seeing some of my other music come out because people are starting to understand and appreciate what it is I'm really trying to say. It's hard to get a message out about your political ideology, or your belief about the world, in three minutes and change.
But I do hate to see that song being weaponized. I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own and I see the left trying to discredit me, I guess in retaliation. That sh*t's gotta stop. If you watch the response videos to that song, it's not conservative people responding to that song. It's not necessarily even Americans responding to it.
I don’t know that I’ve seen anything get such a positive response from such a diverse group of people, and I think that terrifies the people that I sing about in that song. And they’ve done everything they can the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try to stick me in a political bucket, and they can keep trying but I’m just gonna keep on writing.
I've got a lot of words to put down on paper and a lot of songs to put to chords. I don't know what my music career is going to look like... but I am going to stay true to my word. I'm going to write, produce, and distribute authentic music that represents people, not politics.
Here's Oliver Anthony performing the song: