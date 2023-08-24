Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: The CIA Is The Biggest Funder Of Journalism In The World

What is known — During the Cold War, the CIA compromised some 400 American journalists under Operation Mockingbird. What is less known — Operation Mockingbird is alive and well today. pic.twitter.com/nzmsiyxrgl
During an interview with "Project Veritas" founder James O'Keefe, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about how the CIA influences the U.S. media. Watch the full interview below:
ROBERT F. KENNEDY: There's a provision in the CIA charter that says that the CIA can not propagandize the American people. President Obama adopted, in 2016, that essentially reopened the door for Operation Mockingbird so that the CIA began once again to propagandize the American people.
High-level intelligence officials or people associated with the intelligence industry are running those journals, like Noah Schlackman, who runs Rolling Stone, who came from Daily Beast. Daily Beast was run by John Avalon, who has, as you know, deep ties to the intelligence agencies. But even journals like Smithsonian, National Geographic, Nature, the Washington Post, the New York Times appear to be compromised by the CIA. We know from the Twitter Files that both the FBI and CIA were operating portals within the Twitter and Facebook that allowed them to manipulate information and deplatform people and silence certain people they didn't like in the Social Medias.
Operation Mockingbird was an operation to compromise American journalists. There were some 400 editors, journalists, from all the largest publications, the New York Times had been compromised, the Washington Post.
The high level people at those journals were actually working for the agency or had signed secrecy agreements with the CIA. At CBS, ABC, NBC, after 1975 when it all came out, during the Church Committee hearings, the CIA promised that it would not longer compromise American journalists. It continued the program to compromise journalists all over the world, and today the CIA is the biggest funder of journalism in the world. They fund it through USAID. In that little twilight zone before I fall asleep every night, I'm thinking about what I'm going to do in the first weeks when I get into office about fixing these agencies one at a time. That's something I'm excited about.