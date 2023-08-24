Laura Ingraham: Debate Was The Old Guard's Last Gasp, The Republican Party Is Moving In A New Direction

FOX News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Trump turning himself in to Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election case and reflects on the GOP primary debate on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington on a big breaking news night. All eyes tonight on Fulton County, Georgia, where Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in this hour over charges that he tried to overturn the election using RICO and the kitchen sink against him.
Now we're expecting him to land any second in Atlanta and then drive directly to the jail to be processed. They say just like any other criminal, which includes Democrats fever dream, a Donald Trump mugshot. Now recall that liberal DA Fani Willis handed down that kitchen sink indictment, focusing on the president's post-election actions to challenge the results of the election, alleging she is, a wide-ranging conspiracy.
The Angle strongly maintains that prosecuting him for what is mostly politically protected speech will not go over well with the American public or on appeal. Certainly not with the bulk of GOP voters. Ultimately, they could see this as persecution, not prosecution.
Now, at the same time, Hill Republicans have announced their own investigation of DA Fani Willis, her true motivations, her tactics and her connections to liberal causes. How will Trump ever get an impartial jury there? We're also going to talk to Sol Wisenberg, Mike Davis and former Trump Attorney Tim Parlatore later in the show.
Plus, we're going to get live reaction from 2024 presidential candidate who made a lot of waves last night, Vivek Ramaswamy. But first, who won? That's the focus of tonight's Angle.
Alright, it's been almost what 24 hours since the first and Trumpless GOP debate. Slowly but surely the public is getting to know these candidates. Here's the Angle's handy thumbnail analysis. These two guys are irrelevant.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DOUG BURGUM (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think I took them a little too literally when they said go to Milwaukee and break a leg.
ASA HUTCHINSON (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Whenever I was in the Bush administration, we went down there and met with President Vincente Fox of Mexico.
BURGUM: Every job I had growing up was one where I took a shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning of the day.
HUTCHINSON: The solution is not four more years of Donald Trump.
BURGUM: Nobody ever asked the question of what about the crime wave in small towns,
HUTCHINSON: I said that Donald Trump was morally disqualified from being president again.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Speaking for 1996 was Asa Hutchinson. All right, the candidate most likely to wind up as an MSNBC panelist. Well, that award goes to.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS CHRISTIE (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Here's the bottom-line, someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct. OK. Now, and now, whether or not, whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong. The conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Then there were the representatives of the old Bush-Cheney view of Republicanism, the two center dogs in the fight, of course, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. They both did their best though to appeal to the party's populous core to score points. Vivek swatted at the old guard Republicans on stage with them.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
VIVEK RAMASWAMY (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're in the middle of a national identity crisis. People are so hungry for purpose and meaning at a time when family, faith, patriotism, hard work, have all disappeared,
MIKE PENCE (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We don't have an identity crisis with that. We're not looking for a new national identity. The American people are the most faith filled, freedom loving, idealistic, hardworking people the world has ever known. We just need government as good as our people.
RAMASWAMY: Mike, I think the difference is, you might have, some others like you may have on the stage, it's morning in America speech. It is not morning in America. We live in a dark moment. And we have to confront the fact that we're in an internal sort of cold cultural civil war.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Of course, as much as there is to admire about Mike Pence, the Angle finds him a walking contradiction. He's proud of the Trump-Pence record, but hesitated to support Trump as a nominee if he was convicted.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party's choice? Please raise your hand if you would.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Now, there wasn't a close up shot there, but they had to look at each other like oh, I guess all right. All right. You see the Trump plane, by the way, landing from New Jersey in Fulton County, Georgia, the Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta. Many of you traveled through there. It is a very, very busy airport, one of the biggest in the world, and he'll make the short drive to Fulton County.
But back to this debate, we're looking for a strong committed leader, but pence came across as part of the earnest college freshman maybe circa 1992, and he was like almost a part minister trying to teach the gospel according to Bush-Cheney. Pence would really be a great preacher.
It was quite a spectacle though because Vivek Ramaswamy, an outsider and he builds himself as a pragmatist, a brash kind of Tony Robbins figure, who no one knew a few months ago getting picked pile by the old GOP establishment. Among the GOP voters, guess who did better.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRISTIE: I've had enough already tonight, of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.
PENCE: Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don't need to bring in a rookie, we don't need a president whose too young.
NIKKI HALEY (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Under your watch you will make America less safe, you have no foreign policy experience and it shows.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: At times when I was listening to this, it sounded like Pence and Haley had Googled old applause lines from the Reagan years,
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: We've been the leader of the free world, (inaudible) democracy for years, the Reagan Doctrine years ago made it clear, we said if you're willing to fight the communists on your soil, we'll give you the means to fight them there. So, our troops don't have to fight them.
HALEY: The American president needs to have moral clarity; they need to know the difference between right and wrong. They need to know the difference between good and evil.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: But of course, we all know that at least right now, look what they're trying to conjure up the old, it's morning in America. It's not morning in America, Vivek was right about that. It's more like we're all mourning America. We all see a vastly different country than it was in the 1980s and even frankly, the 1990s.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RON DESANTIS (R) GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our country is in decline. This decline is not inevitable. It's a choice. I showed it could be done in the state of Florida, I pledge to you as your president, we will get the job done and I will not let you down.
RAMASWAMY: I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist for our two sons and their generation unless we do something about it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: OK, this is an important point. Remember, Reagan was really optimistic in 1984, because he'd been president for four years, and he fixed a bunch of stuff. Now go back and listen to watch Reagan's warnings during the Carter years. He was tough. That looks pretty simple. The two people doing the best in the polls before the debate, obviously after Trump were DeSantis and Ramaswamy at center stage.
And after the debate, according to The Washington Post new poll, the two candidates still doing the best are the ones who agree with the base on the critical issues. DeSantis according to the post is at 29. Ramaswamy 26. Haley at 15. Pence at seven. The two populist DeSantis and Vivek combined get 55 percent.
Now, this is obviously not a cult we're talking about. It's obviously grounded this belief and the populist ideal is grounded in policy preferences, tough on China, skeptical on Ukraine, strong on the border, pro-working class, tough on woke corporations.
So again, this is where we are. Trump's in first place, about to be processed in the Fulton County jail. And a governor who agrees with Trump policies is in second place. Then a businessman who agrees with Trump policies is in third place. DeSantis and Ramaswamy combined in that poll, beat all of the other six on stage combined.
So, a lot of pre- and post-debate analysis is missing a very basic point. Ever since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator in 2015, we've been having the same debate on the economy, the border foreign policy, and the people keep telling us what they want. And the establishment keeps ignoring them. So wake up everyone. There is no battle for the soul of the Republican Party, as we often hear from the old guard.
There's about 75 percent of the public who are America First conservatives, they think the spectacle in Atlanta is a joke. And that's what they're talking to their friends about. But everyone else represented by McConnell, Nikki Haley, Chamber of Commerce Coalition, maybe about 25 percent.
So the bottom-line, if you want to be the nominee, you need to agree with Trump on border, economic policy, China policy, reforming the civil service, and judges. This isn't a personality cult. It's a policy choice. After 20 plus years of watching what happened to America when it was led by the establishment. The overwhelming majority of Republicans have decided that Trump's policies were better for working Americans.
The other positions on immigration Ukraine, China, we're the answer -- where are people -- if the establishment views were correct, where are people like Jeff Flake today. How about John Boehner? Where is he on the board of that pot corporation? OK, how about Bob Corker counting his money? How about Pat Toomey? Where is he? And we all know what happened to Liz Cheney. So, we've won this debate inside the GOP. End of story. Now, it's just a question of beating the Democrats and attracting more independence which we're already doing.
How many Americans today want our economy tied to China's? How many are raw rying (ph) are getting mired into more wars? How many want massive numbers of illegal aliens flooding our country? How many want our government weaponized against political enemies? That's happening at the state level tonight?
How many people think that Hunter Biden was just an ambitious international capitalist, or that his father wasn't helping him? So who won the debate last night? The American people won the debate last night because we showed once again, that the Republican Party is moving in a new direction. And that's the Angle.