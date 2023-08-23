Full Interview: Donald Trump With Tucker Carlson Posted During First Republican Primary Debate

"MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!" Trump posted on Truth Social last night.
You will be able to watch the interview here very shortly after 9:00 p.m. or directly on Tucker Carlson's Twitter page.
You can read more about the planned interview here via the Washington Post: Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump reunite to try to upstage Fox News
Or here via Breitbart: Donald Trump to Sit down with Tucker Carlson in Lieu of First Republican Presidential Debate
One of the questions that Donald Trump will be asked in the interview with Tucker Carlson is if he thinks ‘they’ will try to kill him as he runs for president in 2024.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2023
Tucker: “Are you worried that they're gonna try and kill you? Why wouldn't they try and kill you?”
