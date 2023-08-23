Back to Videos

Full Interview: Donald Trump With Tucker Carlson Posted During First Republican Primary Debate

Former President Trump will be releasing a prerecorded interview with former FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Twitter on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., exactly the same time the first Republican 2024 primary debate is scheduled to begin on FOX News Channel. Trump recorded the interview with Carlson last week at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

"MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!" Trump posted on Truth Social last night.

You will be able to watch the interview here very shortly after 9:00 p.m. or directly on Tucker Carlson's Twitter page.


You can read more about the planned interview here via the Washington Post: Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump reunite to try to upstage Fox News

Or here via Breitbart: Donald Trump to Sit down with Tucker Carlson in Lieu of First Republican Presidential Debate

